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Mamadou Diallo Returns Home After Unlawful Detention

“What should have been a routine immigration hearing turned into seven months in ICE detention for Mamadou Diallo. I took his case directly to Tom Homan earlier this month. Today, Mamadou is finally home in New York.

“What Mamadou endured is unacceptable. We do not disappear young people in New York — not now, not ever. We believe in due process, dignity and opportunity. Today, we celebrate, and we keep fighting until every family is reunited.”

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Mamadou Diallo Returns Home After Unlawful Detention

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