Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden Presents ‘Ice Sculptures at Stowe’

An Immersive Winter Wonderland of Ice Art

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is set to enchant visitors this winter with Ice Sculptures at Stowe, a breathtaking seasonal installation created in partnership with Ice Trade and Ice Mill. The Gardens at Stowe will be transformed into a magical frozen landscape featuring 80,000 pounds of ice carved into 20 nature-themed sculptures, each towering between 4 and 10 feet tall.Over two evenings, guests will explore a shimmering collection of monumental ice creations placed throughout the Garden. The immersive walk-through installation invites visitors to discover intricate designs, whimsical forms, and dramatic ice artistry at their own pace. In addition to the installation, Ice Trade and Ice Mill will present live carving demonstrations, giving guests a rare glimpse into the craft and precision behind these extraordinary works of art.Ice Sculptures at Stowe offers a unique seasonal highlight for families, nature lovers, and art enthusiasts alike. As daylight fades, the sculptures take on a new dimension—glowing, glistening, and transforming the Garden into an unforgettable winter spectacle.Event Details:What: Ice Sculptures at Stowe — An immersive ice sculpture installation featuring 80,000 lbs. of ice, 20 sculptures from 4–10 feet tall, plus live carving demonstrationsWhere: Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, Belmont, North CarolinaWhen: Friday, January 16 and Saturday, January 17, 5:00–9:00 p.m.Admission: $30 per person; garden members receive a 15% discountPurchase tickets: https://danielstoweconservancy.org/visit/ice-sculptures/ Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and plan to explore the full installation. Photography is welcome, as the striking contrast between ice and nature creates unforgettable winter moments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.