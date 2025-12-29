Learn about native wildflowers, how to order native trees and shrubs, proper tree pruning and more

Body

ROLLA, Mo.– Want a healthier yard in 2026? Try going native! The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Rolla Parks & Recreation, and area organizations are hosting a Conservation at Home event for families and individuals at Eugene E. Northern Community Center on Jan. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Learn about native wildflowers, ordering native trees and shrubs from George O. White State Forest Nursery, proper tree pruning, information on recycling and composting, rainwater collection, and more.

Registration is not required. Organizations will have tables around the perimeter of Eugene Hall for people to explore ways to enhance conservation practices at their home.

Eugene E. Northern Community Hall is located at 400 West 4th Street in Rolla, MO 65401 Contact Conservation Educator Dwight Warnke at Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov or 573-368-2591, ext. 1584 for more details.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.