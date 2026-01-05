Sobel Network Shipping and Charles A. Redden Announce Strategic Merger

Sobel Shipping Network Co Inc

Two family-owned logistics and customs brokerage firms unite, combining over 190 years of experience to strengthen U.S. trade services.

This merger preserves our shared legacy while expanding our ability to guide clients through an increasingly complex global trade environment.” — Executive Leadership, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. and Charles A. Redden, Inc. proudly announce their merger, bringing together over 190 years of combined logistics and customs brokerage experience in a historic union rooted in family ownership, integrity, and service.This transaction represents the joining of two legacy organizations built across generations, each defined by deep industry knowledge, long-standing client relationships, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Together, they form one of the most experienced and trusted logistics and customs brokerage platforms in the United States.Founded in 1949 in Downtown New York City, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. began as a customs brokerage serving the port-driven commercial trade lanes of Manhattan. Over the decades, Sobel evolved into a nationally respected logistics and brokerage organization while remaining true to its founding principles of accountability, hands-on service, and long-term partnership.Charles A. Redden, Inc. traces its origins to 1910, was incorporated in 1924, and most recently received its United States Customs Broker License on July 7, 2025. The firm’s first office was located on Clinton Street in Newark, New Jersey, and its final office operates from 2444 Morris Avenue, Suite 207, Union, New Jersey 07083.This merger reflects a shared philosophy of responsibility, continuity, and respect for the craft of logistics and customs brokerage. With over 190 years of combined experience, the unified organization is uniquely positioned to support clients through an increasingly complex global trade environment while preserving the personalized service and trusted relationships that have defined both companies since their inception.Together, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. and Charles A. Redden, Inc. move forward as one organization built on history, driven by service, and committed to the future of global trade.

