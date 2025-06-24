Sobel Network Shipping Welcomes Two Strategic Leaders to Its Growing Team

Sobel Network Shipping welcomes Frank Zender as AOG Regional Manager and Christen Duff as Chicago Branch Manager, strengthening its leadership team. Sobel Shipping Network Co Inc

Sobel Network strengthens leadership with key hires to boost AOG logistics, Midwest operations, and national expansion.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of two seasoned professionals to key leadership roles, reinforcing the company’s continued focus on operational excellence and customer service.We are excited to welcome Frank Zender as our new Regional AOG Manager. Frank brings over two decades of specialized experience in time-critical logistics, dangerous goods handling, and global freight coordination.His deep understanding of AOG (Aircraft on Ground) operations and customer-centric approach will further enhance our responsiveness and service quality in this mission-critical sector.In addition, we are pleased to introduce Christen Duff as Branch Manager of our Chicago office. Christen is a results-driven leader with a strong background in branch operations, team development, and client relations. Her leadership will be key to strengthening our Midwest presence and supporting our national growth strategy.“We are thrilled to welcome both Frank and Christen to the Sobel Network family,” said Brian C. Wills, President of Sobel Network Shipping. “Their experience, leadership, and commitment to delivering value align perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to their contributions as we continue to scale.”Please join us in welcoming Frank and Christen as they begin their new journeys with Sobel Network.About Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.Sobel Network Shipping is a leading provider of global logistics and customs brokerage solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to personalized service, Sobel empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of international trade with confidence and efficiency.

