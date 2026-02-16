Sobel Network Shipping Promotes Pratik Dharia to Vice President

Sobel Network Shipping Praktik Dharia VP Announcement

Global freight forwarder strengthens export leadership with internal promotion to Vice President.

Pratik’s journey reflects our belief that when people invest in their work and their teams, growth follows for both the individual and the organization.” — Brian C. Wills, President

EAST MEADOW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Announces the Promotion of Pratik Dharia to Vice President Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc., a global freight forwarding and logistics provider , proudly announces the promotion of Pratik Dharia to Vice President. This milestone reflects both Pratik’s exceptional professional growth and Sobel’s long-standing commitment to developing leadership from within.Pratik joined Sobel as Export Manager, tasked with building and leading the company’s export department. From the outset, he played a foundational role in establishing export operations, developing processes, and setting the standards that would shape the division’s long-term success. Through his dedication, operational expertise, and people-first leadership style, he steadily expanded his responsibilities and influence across the organization.In his role as Vice President, Pratik will oversee export operations with responsibility for operational strategy, service performance, and team development across Sobel’s global network. He will continue focusing on execution excellence, regulatory compliance, and consistent service quality for Sobel’s worldwide customer base.“Watching Pratik grow from the early days of building our export department into the Vice President he is today has been one of the proudest moments in Sobel’s history,” said Brian C. Wills, President of Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.“There is a special kind of pride in watching someone not just join a company, but help build it. When Pratik arrived to start our export department from scratch, he didn’t just bring his expertise—he brought a vision that became part of Sobel’s DNA. His journey reflects exactly what Sobel has stood for since 1949: when you give your heart to your work, the company grows with you. Pratik didn’t just rise through the ranks; he lifted the entire team along with him. This promotion is not just a title change—it is a celebration of a leader who earned his opportunity by helping everyone around him succeed.”Throughout his career at Sobel, Pratik has been instrumental in driving operational consistency and service excellence across export modes, including air and ocean freight. His leadership has contributed to improved turnaround times, stronger carrier relationships, and the professional development of export personnel across multiple departments.This promotion reinforces Sobel’s belief that long-term success is driven by people and culture. By investing in internal talent and creating clear paths for growth, Sobel continues to strengthen its leadership team while maintaining the company’s values of accountability, teamwork, and client service.Pratik’s appointment also reflects Sobel’s ongoing strategy to enhance its export division in response to growing global trade complexity and increasing customer demand for reliable, end-to-end logistics solutions.About Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.Founded in 1949 and headquartered in New York, Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a global freight forwarding and logistics provider offering air freight, ocean freight, and customs brokerage solutions . With a reputation for operational excellence and personalized service, Sobel supports customers across a wide range of industries with tailored logistics solutions designed to move cargo efficiently and compliantly worldwide.

