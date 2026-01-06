Plug-In Freight Ops™ Launches Global Partner Network Enabling Earnings by Reselling Smart Logistics Technology

Plug In Freight Ops powered by ImEx Cargo Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo ImEx Cargo Portal — real-time quoting, booking, and tracking for air cargo and trucking. Plug In Freight Ops- Reseller Program Powered by ImEx Cargo Plug In Freight Ops powered by ImEx Cargo

Plug-In Freight Ops™ launches Partner Network enabling freight pros to resell freight tech w/ instant quotes, white-label portals, training & marketing support.

Freight pros must quote and book faster while delivering a digital customer experience. Our Partner Network helps them monetize that demand with training, marketing tools, and modern freight tech.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New program empowers freight forwarders, cargo professionals, GSAs, and logistics sales teams to unlock new revenue streams through white-label freight portals, instant quotes & bookings, and full training + marketing supportPlug-In Freight Ops™, a smart freight technology platform built to modernize logistics operations, today announced the official launch of its Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Network, a global reseller and partnership program designed to help freight professionals earn recurring revenue by offering advanced freight technology and digital logistics solutions to their customers.The program is now open to freight forwarders, air cargo and ocean freight sales professionals, GSAs, 3PLs, logistics consultants, and independent freight agents seeking to expand their service offering, modernize customer experience, and generate new income streams through freight technology.The Plug-In Freight Ops™ Partner Network gives partners the ability to:Resell Plug-In Freight Ops™ technology under a structured partner and commission frameworkOffer Instant Quotes & Bookings to shippers and customersDeliver a White-Label Customer Portal branded under the partner’s businessStrengthen customer retention and competitive advantage through automation and digital freight ops toolsReceive full onboarding, training, and ongoing partner enablement including marketing materials and sales support“Freight professionals are being asked to move faster, quote faster, and provide a digital customer experience—while still managing pricing volatility and operational complexity,” said [Name, Title] at Plug-In Freight Ops™. “This partner program was designed to help forwarders and freight professionals monetize that shift. Partners can offer modern freight technology solutions immediately, while we provide the training, tools, and support needed to scale.”A Partner Program Built for Modern Freight SellingPlug-In Freight Ops™ was developed to help logistics businesses streamline operations and offer a modern customer experience through digital tools that support quoting, booking, and shipment management. Through the Partner Network, partners gain access to a tested platform designed to support Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Truck/Road Freight, Rail Freight, and Multimodal workflows.Partners receive a structured training program—including onboarding, product education, sales enablement, and marketing support—to ensure they can confidently position and sell the platform in their market.Partner Enrollment Now OpenFreight professionals and logistics businesses interested in joining the Partner Network can learn more and apply at:Partner Program Page: https://imexcargo.com/imex-cargo-reseller/ To support the official launch, Plug-In Freight Ops™ is hosting a LIVE Webinar for prospective partners to learn how the program works, how to resell Plug-In Freight Ops™ solutions, and how to begin earning from freight technology partnerships:Live Webinar Registration: https://imexcargo.com/all-events/ Events - ImEx CargoAbout Plug-In Freight Ops™Plug-In Freight Ops™ is a smart freight technology platform built to help logistics businesses modernize quoting, bookings, and customer experience through automation, white-label portals, and digital freight operations tools. The platform supports multiple freight modes—including air, ocean, trucking, rail, and multimodal—and is designed for forwarders and freight professionals seeking faster workflows, stronger customer engagement, and scalable digital offerings.To learn more about Plug-In Freight Ops™ and the Partner Network, visit: https://imexcargo.com/imex-cargo-reseller/ Media ContactMichelle DeFronzoPlug-In Freight Ops™Email: Michelle@ImExCargo.comPhone: 617-718-4639Website: www.imexcargo.com

