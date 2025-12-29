Ring in the New Year with Crumbl

Crumbl Crumbl

Get 6 desserts for the price of 4!

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the countdown begins, Crumbl is inviting everyone to ring in 2026 the sweetest way possible—together. This New Year’s Eve, Crumbl is offering an exclusive 6-for-4 special on orders placed Dec 31.New Year’s Eve is about more than the clock striking midnight. It’s about the warmth of being surrounded by your favorite people, laughter filling the room, and something delicious at the center of it all. Crumbl isn’t just dessert—it’s about turning ordinary moments into shared memories worth savoring.Whether you’re hosting friends, celebrating with family, or keeping it cozy at home, Crumbl’s party-ready lineup is made for sharing and celebrating. With crowd-pleasing favorites and flavors everyone loves, it’s the easiest way to bring people together and end the year on a high note.Store Hours● Dec 31 (New Year’s Eve): Stores close at 6 pm● Jan 1 (New Year’s Day): Closed all dayCrumbl UnboxedBefore the year officially ends, Crumbl is giving fans one more reason to celebrate. Customers can relive their sweetest moments from the past year with Crumbl Unboxed 2025, available in the most recent download of the Crumbl App. From favorite flavors to memorable orders, it’s a look back at the desserts that made 2025 unforgettable.As the New Year approaches, Crumbl is here to help you celebrate together—because the best moments are meant to be shared with a box of the world’s best desserts.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. With nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, Crumbl’s rotating menu offers both classic flavors every week along with its signature rotating menu. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts and at crumbl.com

