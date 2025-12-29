UM student wins championship at Basic Law promotional short film competition

MACAU, December 29 - Ng Ka Ngai, a student in the Department of Communication in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Macau (UM), won the championship at the 2025 Basic Law Promotional Short Film Competition. His winning film, Rooted in One Country, Flourishing under Two Systems, highlights the core principles of the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China, the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region, and the National Security Law. It showcases the steady development and vitality of Macao under the ‘one country, two systems’ policy.

Ng said that Macao’s success in demonstrating the strengths of ‘two systems’ under the foundation of ‘one country’ is made possible by the support of both the central government and the Macao SAR government. He hopes the film will help more young people deepen their understanding of the importance of the rule of law and appreciate the freedom, vitality, and confidence that Macao enjoys under its protection.

The competition was organised by the Macao Basic Law Promotion Association. The judging panel included Lok Po, executive vice chairman of the association; Wong I Mun, executive committee member of the association; Sun Mingyuan, associate professor in the Faculty of Arts and Design at the Macao Polytechnic University; Nelson Wong, president of the Macau Animation & Comic Creators Association; Cheong Chi Pan, instructor at Centro Amador de Estudos Permanentes de Macau; Hoi Sio Iao, executive chairman of the Macao Internet Creative and Development Association; and Lio Wai Teng, executive director of the Production Department of Macau Cable TV. Entries were judged on the clarity of their message, creativity, and use of expressive techniques.

Told from a youth perspective, Rooted in One Country, Flourishing under Two Systems depicts how young people in Macao continue to grow and thrive with the strong support of the motherland. Through narrative themes of institutional protection, personal freedom, and cultural integration, the film demonstrates how the rule of law provides residents with a sense of security and a foundation for pursuing their aspirations with confidence. It also guides audiences towards a deeper understanding of the significance of the Constitution and the Basic Law in Macao’s development. The film highlights that the rule of law is not just a set of legal provisions, but a promise, a belief, and a source of inner strength.