January is Contribution Month – FSS Encourages Use of Electronic Channels for Payment

MACAU, January 5 - January is the contribution month for the fourth quarter of 2025 under the Social Security System. The Social Security Fund (commonly referred to as FSS in Macao) offers the "Make the Social Security Fund’s Payments" service on both the "Business & Associations Platform" and the "Macao One Account", encouraging employers and arbitrary system beneficiaries to use online payment methods more often, which are both simple and convenient.

Employers can settle obligatory system contributions for employees with unchanged employment status or for those whose electronic filing has been completed through either the "Business & Associations Platform" or the "Macao One Account". These platforms also support the payment of employment fee for non-resident workers. During the contribution month, employers can log in to the designated platform, select the appropriate payment service, and enter or verify their Employer Registration Number (required to click the relevant payment advice). After confirming the payment amount, they can complete the payment using electronic payment methods.

Additionally, employers whose employees’ employment status remains unchanged for the quarter and who pay the employment fee for non-resident workers can log in to the FSS online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) to view the Payment Advice Number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter. They can proceed with payment via designated online banking services.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries may settle their contributions during the contribution month through the "Macao One Account", electronic channels and counters of designated banks, or electronic methods such as JETCO network ATMs and self-service machines.

Residents who wish to make payments at the Public Services Centre or its Sub-Stations under the Municipal Affairs Bureau, or at a Social Security Fund service point, may book an appointment in advance or obtain an online queue ticket via the "Macao One Account" to reduce waiting time. For further information, please visit the FSS website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours.