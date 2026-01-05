Monetary and financial statistics – November 2025
MACAU, January 5 - According to statistics released today (5 January) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in November 2025. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.
Money supply
Currency in circulation grew 0.4% whereas demand deposits dropped 2.3%, M1 thus fell 1.5% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities decreased 0.6%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.6% to MOP831.7 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.2%, 43.9%, 6.3% and 15.3% respectively.
Deposits
Resident deposits dropped 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP810.2 billion whereas non-resident deposits increased 2.6% to MOP349.4 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.1% to MOP232.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 0.2% to MOP1,392.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.2%, 44.7%, 7.8% and 26.4% respectively.
Loans
Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.5% from a month ago to MOP495.5 billion. Meanwhile, external loans decreased 3.2% to MOP505.9 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector dropped 1.9% to MOP1,001.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.3%, 43.7%, 11.3% and 18.7% respectively.
Operating ratios
At end-November 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector stabilised at 47.5% from a month ago. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 73.5% to 71.9%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 67.4% and 58.8% respectively. Concurrently, mainly due to the month-on-month decline in total loans, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 5.4% at end-October to 5.5%.
Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.