Monetary and financial statistics – November 2025

MACAU, January 5 - According to statistics released today (5 January) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in November 2025. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation grew 0.4% whereas demand deposits dropped 2.3%, M1 thus fell 1.5% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities decreased 0.6%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 0.6% to MOP831.7 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.2%, 43.9%, 6.3% and 15.3% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits dropped 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP810.2 billion whereas non-resident deposits increased 2.6% to MOP349.4 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector fell 0.1% to MOP232.9 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 0.2% to MOP1,392.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 19.2%, 44.7%, 7.8% and 26.4% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector fell 0.5% from a month ago to MOP495.5 billion. Meanwhile, external loans decreased 3.2% to MOP505.9 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector dropped 1.9% to MOP1,001.4 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.3%, 43.7%, 11.3% and 18.7% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-November 2025, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector stabilised at 47.5% from a month ago. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 73.5% to 71.9%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 67.4% and 58.8% respectively. Concurrently, mainly due to the month-on-month decline in total loans, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 5.4% at end-October to 5.5%.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly