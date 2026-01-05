UM commences 45th anniversary celebrations with Open Day

MACAU, January 5 - This year marks the 45th anniversary of the University of Macau (UM). To mark the beginning of its anniversary celebrations, UM will hold an opening ceremony at the UM Lakeside Theatre at 11:00am on 11 January (Sunday). The UM Open Day will also take place on the same day until 5:00pm. All are welcome to visit and learn about UM’s development and experience its diverse campus culture.

As the first higher education institution in Macao to extend its teaching and research activities into the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, UM will open three locations to the public: the main campus, the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute in the Youth Entrepreneurship Valley in Hengqin, and, for the first time, its Transitional Research and Education Site in Yuxin Tower in the Cooperation Zone. Through a wide range of on-site activities and online livestreams, the event will showcase UM’s latest developments and achievements in teaching, research, and community service.

There will be approximately 250 activities across the UM main campus throughout the day, including admission talks, research and academic activities, and interactive games. Students and parents can attend admission talks and visit information desks at faculties and research institutes to speak directly with professors about academic programmes and planning. Visitors interested in academics can enjoy engaging lectures in science and other disciplines, while sports enthusiasts can explore UM’s comprehensive sports facilities. Families can also take part in interactive booth games, science experiments, workshops, and knowledge challenges organised by various faculties, residential colleges, and laboratories. In addition, cultural and audiovisual performances will offer a lively glimpse into UM’s campus culture.

In addition, guided campus tours featuring themed routes will be available, offering visitors a closer look at UM’s learning and living environment. Quiz games will also be held in the stage area at the Library Plaza, where participants who answer the questions correctly will have a chance to win Apple AirPods 4 wireless Bluetooth headphones or a Xiaomi portable photo printer. A lucky draw will also be organised. By collecting e-stamps via the WeChat mini programme on site, participants will have the chance to win prizes such as AirPods Max over-ear headphones and a Kindle e-reader. For those who are unable to attend in person, selected activities will be livestreamed to provide information on admissions and academic programmes.

A number of restaurants and shops on the UM campus will offer special discounts during the Open Day. Visitors can reach the UM campus by taxi, by bus (No. 71 and 73 from the Macao Peninsula, and No. 72 and 701X from Taipa), or by parking in visitor car parks on campus. In addition, UM’s Transitional Research and Education Site in the Cooperation Zone and the Zhuhai UM Science & Technology Research Institute will host admission talks, research seminars, alumni sharing sessions, and interactive activities. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, please visit the UM Open Day website at https://openday.um.edu.mo/openday-2026, or follow UM’s official WeChat account ‘UMacau1981’ and Facebook page ‘University of Macau’. For enquiries, please contact the UM Communications Office at 8822 8400 or email info@um.edu.mo.

UM is the only comprehensive research-oriented public university of international standing in Macao. It is known for its multicultural environment, its whole-person education model underpinned by faculties and residential colleges, and its international education setup. The university attracts students from around the world and brings together outstanding teaching and research staff from home and abroad. UM’s teaching and research quality continues to improve, ranking 145th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026 and 285th in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2026. The university is among the top 1% in 16 fields in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database.

UM currently offers over 100 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programmes across various fields, including literature, languages, business administration, marketing, accounting, finance, international integrated resort management, science, education, biomedical sciences, law, history, economics, psychology, sociology, communication, engineering, computer science, and Chinese medicinal science. The application deadline for bachelor’s programmes (joint admission examination) is 16 January while the application deadline for postgraduate programmes is 13 March. For more information on admissions and applications, please visit the ‘Study@UM’ webpage: https://www.um.edu.mo/study/.