CBiLink Achieves UnionPay International Issuer Processing Certification, Expanding Global Card Issuance Capabilities

NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBiLink , a banking technology company delivering modular infrastructure for regulated financial institutions, today announced that it has achieved issuer processing certification from UnionPay International. The certification enables financial institutions to issue and process UnionPay-branded cards through the CBiLink platform.The certification confirms that CBiLink’s issuer processing infrastructure meets UnionPay International’s technical, security, and operational requirements for issuer-side card processing. CBiLink supports core issuer functions, including transaction authorization, clearing and settlement support, card lifecycle management, and integration with sponsor banks and global payment networks. Designed for regulated environments, CBiLink operates within a secure and compliant framework that supports regulatory obligations, risk management requirements, and operational resilience.With the addition of UnionPay issuer processing capabilities, CBiLink expands its supported card network coverage and further strengthens its issuer-side processing offering. Financial institutions leveraging the CBiLink platform can more efficiently launch and scale UnionPay card programs while maintaining appropriate compliance oversight and operational control.UnionPay International is one of the world’s largest and most widely accepted payment networks, with card acceptance across more than 180 countries and regions and a strong presence in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. UnionPay cards are widely used for both domestic and cross-border payments, making the network a critical component of global payment infrastructure for banks serving internationally mobile customers. Through this certification, financial institutions using the CBiLink platform can enhance their card portfolios and better support cross-border spending, international travel, education, and global commerce.About CBiLinkCBiLink is a banking technology company delivering AI-enabled, modular infrastructure for regulated financial institutions. Its platform integrates issuer-side card processing, payments connectivity, and compliance support with advanced AI capabilities across customer service, document and data analysis, risk and compliance workflows, and operational automation. Designed for regulated banking environments, CBiLink helps financial institutions modernize legacy systems, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the deployment of secure and scalable card and digital banking products.

