Jiangtao Sun, Serves as Alumni Mentor for Tsinghua–Columbia Dual Master’s Degree Program in Business Analytics

NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The School of Economics and Management at Tsinghua University and the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Columbia University have jointly launched the Tsinghua University–Columbia University Dual Master’s Degree Program in Business Analytics. The program recruits students from around the world, who study at both Tsinghua University and Columbia University. In addition, an alumni mentorship system has been established to complement students’ academic learning with practical guidance from experienced alumni.On November 14, 2025, Mr. Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of CBiBank Group and one of the program’s alumni mentors, was once again invited to give a lecture and share his experience with students of the Tsinghua–Columbia Dual Master’s in Business Analytics, engaging with participants from diverse international backgrounds.Mr. Sun has many years of entrepreneurial and management experience. After obtaining his MBA degree from Tsinghua University, he applied theory to practice and, in turn, used practical experience to refine his theoretical understanding, gradually forming his own distinctive way of thinking.During the session, he led an in-depth discussion with students around several themes, including “Innovation and Long-Termism in a Globalized Context,” “Opportunities in FinTech and Cross-Border Business,” and “Transitioning from Campus to the Workplace.”As a senior professional and distinguished alumni mentor, Mr. Sun also shared practical advice on the current employment landscape, career planning, and studying and living in the United States. His guidance helped students gain a deeper understanding of the U.S. environment and better adapt to the pace of academic and daily life abroad.In the Q&A and interaction segment, students actively raised questions on topics such as global trade finance, cross-border payment services, financial technology innovation, and possible career paths. Mr. Sun responded to each question in detail, encouraging students to build a solid foundation in data analysis and professional skills, to stay curious and focused, and to plan their personal growth and career development with a long-term perspective.By inviting overseas alumni mentors like Mr. Sun to share their insights, the Tsinghua–Columbia Dual Master’s in Business Analytics program not only strengthens the ties between the universities and their alumni, but also brings cutting-edge practical experience into the classroom—providing valuable inspiration and forward-looking perspectives for students who aspire to develop their careers on the global stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.