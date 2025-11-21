CBiBank Horizon Tower Breaks Ground in Manhattan, Marking a New Strategic Chapter in Global Banking CBiBank Horizon Tower Breaks Ground in Manhattan, Marking a New Strategic Chapter in Global Banking

NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBiBank announced that the “CBiBank Horizon Tower” project, a development named after the bank’s brand, has officially broken ground in the core of Manhattan, New York. The project will be developed by NEXUS, a well-known construction firm in the New York area.Situated on 14th Street in Downtown Manhattan, between Wall Street and New York University’s innovation corridor, this modern building named after CBiBank will significantly enhance the bank’s global brand visibility and influence. It is expected to serve as an important physical anchor for the next phase of CBiBank’s globalization strategy, providing a key venue and platform to support activities in cross-border settlement enablement, global business development, technology innovation, and international collaboration.The commencement of this project marks an important step forward for CBiBank—as a young U.S. commercial bank—in its global footprint, technology-driven development, and long-term strategic evolution.1. Why Manhattan: Moving Closer to the Center of Global Financial ActivityThe launch of the CBiBank Horizon project is far more than a simple business expansion; it is a strategic move with long-term implications for the bank’s international positioning.Manhattan is not only the beating heart of global capital flows, but also a center where international regulation, cross-border financial networks, fintech innovation, and professional services are highly concentrated. It brings together regulators, multinational corporations, investment banks, law firms, and fintech companies, and serves as a key interface connecting global clearing systems and capital markets.Establishing a presence for the Horizon project in this area reflects CBiBank’s ambition to move from simply participating in global markets to positioning itself closer to the core of global financial rules and resources, laying the groundwork for broader international collaboration within an appropriate regulatory framework.At the groundbreaking ceremony, CBiBank Founder Jiangtao Sun attended in person and remarked:“CBiBank Horizon is our strategic gateway into the global banking system. We want to stand at the true source of global perspective—to understand the rules, stay close to our clients, connect the best resources, and build a more transparent and efficient financial environment for cross-border businesses.”2. A Step-Change in Capabilities: CBiBank Enters a New Global TierThe CBiBank Horizon Tower is planned to serve as an integrated platform that supports cross-border settlement activities, global business development, technology innovation, and international collaboration, enabling a step-change in the bank’s capabilities across several dimensions:(1) Direct Connection to Global ResourcesLeveraging Manhattan’s unique locational advantages, CBiBank aims to deepen its connections with international clearing systems, card schemes, regulators, investment banks, and fintech companies. This is expected to help elevate its cross-border settlement capabilities, card partnerships, compliance framework, and global payment network.(2) Enhanced Support for ClientsLooking ahead, the CBiBank Horizon Tower is intended to function as a front-end platform supporting global enterprises as they explore opportunities in the U.S. market. It will provide faster and more internationally oriented support to cross-border businesses from China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and beyond, including:Advisory and support related to global account services and cross-border paymentsInternational settlement solutions for e-commerce and trade companiesCoordination for U.S. dollar cash management for outbound businessesOn-the-ground support from CBiBank’s global service teamsThrough this hub, CBiBank seeks to become a long-term strategic partner to cross-border operators in the U.S. and global markets, rather than merely a transactional financial service provider.(3) Stronger Brand CredibilityA visible physical presence in Manhattan has long been regarded as a powerful symbol of credibility in the global banking system. As a project named after the CBiBank brand, the Horizon Tower is expected to act as a “trust anchor” for the bank’s global branding—giving concrete expression to its stability, transparency, compliance, and international capabilities in the eyes of clients and partners worldwide.(4) A Center for Technology and InnovationThe tower is planned to incorporate cross-functional collaboration areas that embody efficiency, innovation, and a spirit of sharing. It will also adopt smart building technologies and energy-efficient design to help reduce carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency, reflecting CBiBank’s long-term commitment to sustainability and its focus on enabling innovation in financial services.3. Horizon: A “Global Skyline” Connecting the FutureThe new building has been named “Horizon,” symbolizing its strategic mission: an expanded view of the world, the ability to connect across borders, and a bridge between global business and innovation.Its transparent façade suggests openness and clarity, while its layered structure reflects CBiBank’s multi-level international strategy. Upper-level collaboration spaces point to the bank’s future-oriented global perspective.Horizon is designed to be more than a financial venue; it is envisioned as one of CBiBank’s “global front doors”—a window for engaging with the world and a central stage for co-creating the future of cross-border business with global enterprises.4. About CBiBankFounded in July 2017, CBiBank is a U.S.-based emerging commercial bank that has grown locally in the United States. It focuses on providing one-stop cross-border financial services to global businesses going abroad and cross-border operators. Its services cover:Multi-currency corporate accountsInternational transfers and cross-border collectionsE-commerce payment solutionsEnterprise-level card servicesOverseas cash management and corporate wealth managementCBiBank is regulated by U.S. financial authorities and is a member of major infrastructures including the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS). It is also a partner of international card schemes such as VISA and UnionPay International.In an era where economic globalization and digitalization are rapidly reshaping the financial system, CBiBank has built its development on compliance and technology-driven innovation, continuously exploring new models for international banking and working to create safer, more convenient, and more efficient cross-border financial infrastructure for global enterprises.5. Looking Ahead: A New Starting Point for CBiBank’s Global JourneyWith the official groundbreaking of the CBiBank Horizon Tower, CBiBank is entering a new stage in its global development. Going forward, the project is expected to serve as an important platform for international companies exploring the U.S. market, and as a strategic base for CBiBank and its global partners to jointly advance innovation and collaboration in cross-border finance.From this starting point, CBiBank’s global “horizon” is set to extend even further.

