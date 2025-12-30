Neurotechnology Achieves Compliance for Advanced Face Liveness Detection
Neurotechnology’s face liveness technology achieves ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 compliance, providing higher protection against advanced spoofing attacks.
Presentation Attack Detection is a critical security feature in biometric systems, designed to determine if a presented biometric trait is from a live person or a fraudulent artifact. While Level 1 testing covers basic attacks (such as presenting a photo on paper or a screen), Level 2 (Level B) evaluates the system against more sophisticated attack instruments. These include 2D paper masks with cutouts, curved and 3D surface projections, shallow fakes and balaclava masks.
“With the increasing use of facial biometrics in high-stakes applications like banking and digital onboarding, the sophistication of spoofing attempts continues to evolve,” said Mantas Kundrotas, Liveness Project Lead at Neurotechnology. “Achieving ISO Level 2 compliance validates our commitment to staying ahead of these threats. It ensures that our clients can deploy our solutions with confidence, knowing they meet the demanding international security standards without compromising user convenience.”
The evaluation was conducted by BixeLab, an NVLAP-accredited biometric testing laboratory (NVLAP Lab Code: 600301-0). The test report confirms that Neurotechnology’s PAD algorithms demonstrated robust security, successfully blocking the vast majority of sophisticated spoofing attempts while maintaining a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) for genuine users.
About MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ID
MegaMatcher SDK is a comprehensive multi-biometric software development kit intended for the development of large-scale and multi-modal face, fingerprint, voice and iris identification systems. MegaMatcher ID is a dedicated solution designed to streamline digital identity management and authentication. By achieving ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 compliance, Neurotechnology demonstrates that both solutions are suitable for high-security applications, such as digital onboarding, financial services and automated identity verification, where protection against advanced fraud techniques is essential.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
