Neurotechnology Achieves Compliance for Advanced Face Liveness Detection

Neurotechnology logo. Caption: Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

Neurotechnology’s face liveness technology achieves ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 compliance, providing higher protection against advanced spoofing attacks.

Achieving ISO Level 2 compliance ensures that our clients can deploy our solutions with confidence, knowing they meet the demanding international security standards”
— Mantas Kundrotas, Liveness Project Lead at Neurotechnology
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced that its face liveness detection technology has successfully passed a rigorous Level 2 (Level B) Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) evaluation. The independent assessment confirms that the upcoming releases of MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ID will comply with the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard, demonstrating high resilience against sophisticated biometric spoofing attacks.

Presentation Attack Detection is a critical security feature in biometric systems, designed to determine if a presented biometric trait is from a live person or a fraudulent artifact. While Level 1 testing covers basic attacks (such as presenting a photo on paper or a screen), Level 2 (Level B) evaluates the system against more sophisticated attack instruments. These include 2D paper masks with cutouts, curved and 3D surface projections, shallow fakes and balaclava masks.

“With the increasing use of facial biometrics in high-stakes applications like banking and digital onboarding, the sophistication of spoofing attempts continues to evolve,” said Mantas Kundrotas, Liveness Project Lead at Neurotechnology. “Achieving ISO Level 2 compliance validates our commitment to staying ahead of these threats. It ensures that our clients can deploy our solutions with confidence, knowing they meet the demanding international security standards without compromising user convenience.”

The evaluation was conducted by BixeLab, an NVLAP-accredited biometric testing laboratory (NVLAP Lab Code: 600301-0). The test report confirms that Neurotechnology’s PAD algorithms demonstrated robust security, successfully blocking the vast majority of sophisticated spoofing attempts while maintaining a low False Rejection Rate (FRR) for genuine users.

About MegaMatcher SDK and MegaMatcher ID

MegaMatcher SDK is a comprehensive multi-biometric software development kit intended for the development of large-scale and multi-modal face, fingerprint, voice and iris identification systems. MegaMatcher ID is a dedicated solution designed to streamline digital identity management and authentication. By achieving ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 compliance, Neurotechnology demonstrates that both solutions are suitable for high-security applications, such as digital onboarding, financial services and automated identity verification, where protection against advanced fraud techniques is essential.

About Neurotechnology

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

Jennifer A Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Neurotechnology
+1 503-805-7540
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Neurotechnology Achieves Compliance for Advanced Face Liveness Detection

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jennifer A Newton
Bluehouse Consulting Group, Inc. for Neurotechnology
+1 503-805-7540
Company/Organization
Neurotechnology
Laisves pr. 125A
Vilnius, LT-06118
Lithuania
+370 5 277 3315
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

Neurotechnology

More From This Author
Neurotechnology Achieves Compliance for Advanced Face Liveness Detection
Neurotechnology Algorithm Takes First Position in NIST FRIF Fingerprint Evaluation
Neurotechnology Wins UIDAI Biometrics SDK Benchmarking Challenge 2025
View All Stories From This Author