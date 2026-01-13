Neurotechnology Launches a Natural Language Processing Platform for Languages of the Baltic States

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies.

The AI-powered platform provides speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities that help organizations automate tasks in the languages of the Baltic States.

We developed this platform to make our NLP technologies easier to access and use in the Baltic countries” — Vytas Mulevičius, NLP Team Lead at Neurotechnology

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurotechnology , a provider of deep-learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced the release of its new Neurotechnology AI Platform for Natural Language Processing (NLP) tasks. This cloud-based platform simplifies language-specific workflows, enabling organizations across the Baltic region to effectively leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in their local languages.“We developed this platform to make our NLP technologies easier to access and use in the Baltic countries,” said Vytas Mulevičius, NLP Team Lead at Neurotechnology. “This tool provides a flexible and easy-to-use environment where users can employ NLP tools that are specifically created for these regional languages.”The Neurotechnology AI Platform features text-to-speech (TTS) and speech-to-text (STT) technologies that allow users to use Application Programming Interface (API) or online web interface to automate their language-based tasks.The speech-to-text audio transcription tool provides multilingual transcription supporting Lithuanian, Latvian, Estonian and English. Users can upload audio files or record audio directly within the platform to receive transcribed text. In addition, the service provides speaker separation to clearly distinguish between different voices in the transcription.The text-to-speech voice synthesis function enables users to convert written text into an audio recording file featuring a selection of seven Lithuanian-language voices.To ensure the online tool is accessible to all, from individual users to large enterprises, Neurotechnology offers flexible, usage-based pricing options. To try the Neurotechnology AI Platform, visit platform.neurotechnology.comVersatile Applications for Different IndustriesThe Neurotechnology AI Platform is built to support and accelerate processes across a wide range of industries, replacing manual data entry with automated intelligence. In the media and broadcasting sectors, the system streamlines content production through instant video subtitling and audio transcription. Corporate and customer service teams can utilize the platform for real-time meeting analysis and automated call monitoring, while public sector and legal institutions can leverage the technology to rapidly document court hearings and municipal sessions.The company also offers the Neurotechnology AI SDK , a software development kit that empowers developers to build tailored, secure NLP solutions within their own infrastructure.About NeurotechnologyNeurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.

