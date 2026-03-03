Neurotechnology Updates MegaMatcher ID with Improved Face Liveness Detection
MegaMatcher ID 2025.2 introduces ISO-compliant Level 2 face liveness detection and enhanced capture controls for secure digital identity authentication.
Available as a multi-platform SDK (Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, Android) and as a web service, MegaMatcher ID is designed for unsupervised identity authentication. It leverages multiple biometric modalities to provide greater flexibility and security compared to single-modality solutions. The versatile API supports enrollment, verification, face liveness and age estimation, image quality checks and ICAO compliance. Ideally suited for digital onboarding, online banking and government e-services, it integrates seamlessly with other Neurotechnology products, such as MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher On Card, to manage complete biometric workflows.
The core advancement in MegaMatcher ID 2025.2 is the implementation of a new Face PAD Level 2 algorithm across both the Software Development Kit (SDK) and Web Service components. Designed to mitigate sophisticated spoofing attempts, this algorithm automatically distinguishes bona fide (live) user presentations from presentation attack instruments (PAIs), such as high-resolution video screens, 3D masks or sophisticated makeup.
The PAD Level 2 functionality has been independently evaluated in a controlled laboratory environment and certified as compliant with ISO/IEC 30107-3 requirements, ensuring high-confidence security for remote onboarding and authentication scenarios.
"As digital identity fraud becomes more sophisticated, our technology must evolve to stay ahead of threats without compromising the user experience," said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director at Neurotechnology. "The inclusion of ISO-compliant PAD Level 2 in the MegaMatcher ID provides our clients with robust, laboratory-proven protection against presentation attacks."
This release also empowers integrators with control over the capture process through new, in-depth customization parameters. These include specific settings for final image selection, minimal and maximal inter-ocular distances and separate roll, yaw and pitch limits for detection and tracking stages. Additionally, users can now configure advanced liveness settings and tracker redetection periods to better suit specific use cases.
Other updates include expanded web capabilities, featuring a new API for finger image import and remote verification functionality, along with optimized management performance for large databases and added ICAO-standard warnings for noise and contrast.
MegaMatcher ID 2025.2 and the entire Neurotechnology biometric product line are available through Neurotechnology and distributors worldwide. A web service demo is available at www.megamatcherid.online. For trial versions and more information, visit www.neurotechnology.com.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
