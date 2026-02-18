Neurotechnology Updates MegaMatcher ABIS and Biometric SDKs with Advanced Face Liveness Detection and Privacy Features
The update introduces a robust ISO-compliant Face PAD Level 2 algorithm and adds flexible privacy workflows to MegaMatcher ABIS 2025.2.
"Security, accuracy and data governance are the cornerstones of our biometric solutions," said Irmantas Naujikas, Director at Neurotechnology. "With this release, our focus has been on upgrading our core algorithms to withstand sophisticated presentation attacks in addition to expanding the capabilities of MegaMatcher ABIS to support stricter privacy workflows."
Advanced Liveness Detection and Accuracy
A significant security upgrade across MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK is the introduction of a new Face Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Level 2 algorithm. This functionality, which has been independently evaluated in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3 requirements, protects against sophisticated fraud by automatically distinguishing bona fide users from presentation attack instruments, such as high-quality 3D masks. By ensuring that only a live person can be authenticated, this update provides a significant layer of defense for high-stakes identity management.
Beyond liveness detection, the algorithm update includes refined segmentation for iris and fingerprint recognition to improve overall accuracy as well as native support for Microsoft Windows on 64-bit ARM platforms.
Enhanced Privacy and Data Integrity
The latest MegaMatcher ABIS also offers greater operational flexibility by allowing identification without saving source images. By storing only the extracted biometric attributes, the system ensures better data integrity for external records while maintaining high-security privacy workflows and robust auditing capabilities.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
