NPCI chooses Data Safeguard to Implement ID-PRIVACY® to meet DPDP Act compliance

Data Safeguard pioneers DPDP Privacy Act Compliance journey in India with NPCI Implementation.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has chosen Data Safeguard to implement ID-PRIVACY®, India’s and the world’s #1 Unified Privacy Automation Platform, powered by Cognoscible Computing Engine (CCE®); a Responsible & Ethical AI platform purpose-built to operationalize compliance with India’s DPDP Act.

India’s DPDP Act is now operational and enforcement formally underway, organizations across the country are entering a decisive phase of compliance. This moment demands platforms that are proven, unified, and built to scale at enterprise speed especially across critical national infrastructure such as digital payments.

Unlike fragmented privacy tools that require stitching together for multiple years, ID-PRIVACY® delivers true end-to-end automation across Information Privacy, Communication Privacy, and Individual Privacy — all within a single, unified platform of products that are pre-integrated for cross collaboration.

ID-PRIVACY® Leads the Privacy Management Industry with it’s Privacy by Design, ID-PRIVACY® empowers Indian enterprises and public sector institutions to dramatically reduce privacy risk, cost, and manual effort while accelerating compliance outcomes.

ID-PRIVACY® delivers automation across India’s DPDP Act as well as global privacy regulations including GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other international privacy acts.

Organizations using ID-PRIVACY® achieve the following ROI within months:

• 40–50% reduction in internal privacy operations cost

• Accelerated compliance timelines (weeks, not months)

• Rapid deployment within 2 weeks (on-premises or cloud containers)

• Measurable ROI within 4 weeks

Delivered as a single Docker image, ID-PRIVACY® requires zero integration effort from customer technology teams and eliminates privacy control redundancy across the enterprise.

The ID-PRIVACY® platform includes:

• Universal Consent Management

• Confidential Data Discovery

• Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) – DPIA, PPIA, and TPPIA

• Data Subject / Data Principal Access Requests (DSAR / DPAR)

• Confidential Data Redaction

• Compliance Audit

• Data Privacy Management (360% DPO Dashboard)

Leadership Perspectives:

Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard India, said:

“Implementing ID-PRIVACY® for NPCI is a proud milestone in advancing Responsible AI and privacy-first governance across India’s financial ecosystem. ID-PRIVACY® is scalable, future-ready privacy management platforms for compliance, accountability, and citizen trust.”

Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Data Safeguard, added:

“ID-PRIVACY® was architected to eliminate privacy complexity at scale. Our AI/ML powered CCE® platform ensures privacy automation is intelligent, and ethical, explainable, and resilient; exactly what national digital infrastructure demands.”

Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Data Safeguard, said:

“DPDP enforcement marks a defining moment for India. Unified Privacy Automation is no longer optional, it is foundational. This collaboration with NPCI demonstrates how India can lead the world in privacy-first digital transformation.”

Mahi Gupta, Vice President – Privacy Strategy, Data Safeguard, noted:

“Privacy compliance must move from policy to execution. ID-PRIVACY® operationalizes DPDP requirements across consent, assessments, rights management, and audits; all in one system.”

Ashis Rout, Chief Delivery Officer, Data Safeguard, said:

“Speed and certainty matters in compliance. Our delivery model enables enterprises to go live in weeks, not months, without disrupting existing systems.”

Sameer Pande, Chief Business Officer, Data Safeguard, added:

“Indian organizations need platforms built for Indian regulations, scale, and complexity. ID-PRIVACY® delivers exactly that with measurable business outcomes.”

Pranab Mohanty, Chief Business Officer, Data Safeguard, said:

“This initiative reinforces our commitment to enabling trusted digital ecosystems where innovation and compliance move forward together.”

About Data Safeguard:

Data Safeguard is a pioneer in AI-powered Data Privacy and Synthetic Fraud Prevention. Its flagship platform, ID-PRIVACY®, enables organizations to automate privacy governance, eliminate privacy control redundancy, and comply with India’s DPDP Act and global privacy regulations through Responsible & Ethical AI.

About NPCI:

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is the umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI plays a critical role in building secure, trusted, and inclusive digital payment infrastructure across platforms such as UPI, RuPay, and FASTag.

