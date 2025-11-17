Data Safeguard welcomes announcement of DPDP Act rules in India

Privacy Management Protect Personal Data Privacy Protection

Data Safeguard India Welcomes the Formal Announcement of DPDP Act Rules and Establishment of the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI).

“Data Safeguard invested in 2022(ID-PRIVACY®) to get ready in time for DPDP Act rules to be published and help every Indian Institution become compliant in time".” — Sudhir Sahu

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard India Welcomes the Formal Establishment of the Data Protection Board of India (DPBI) — Announces Nation-Scale Readiness for DPDP Compliance Through ID-PRIVACY® powered by it’s AI platform CCE®.

With the formal announcement of DPDP Rules 2025, Data Safeguard congratulates MeitY for marking a significant milestone in operationalizing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, by translating its principles into structured oversight, penalties, grievance resolution, and regulated data governance across all enterprises, digital platforms, PSUs, and government bodies.

Indian companies will now enter a decisive new era of enforceable digital privacy phase to become compliant, Data Safeguard remains committed to working closely with both industry and government to support effective execution, address operational challenges, and promote a culture of responsible and innovation-friendly privacy management.

Data Safeguard India will proudly enable this transformation using it’s “Make in India, Made for India DPDP Privacy Management Solution. ID-PRIVACY® — Bharat’s #1 Unified Privacy Automation Platform for DPDP Compliance (Powered by CCE®)

ID-PRIVACY®, the #1 Unified Privacy Automation Platform powered by our patented Cognoscible Computing Engine (CCE®) — India’s first Responsible & Ethical AI privacy management platform purpose-built for DPDP Act compliance.

1. For Indian Enterprises & Large Digital Platforms

ID-PRIVACY® will help organizations automate consent systems, DPIAs, breach monitoring, DSAR/DPAR workflows, confidential data discovery and redaction, and more. Entire platform will be deployed in 2 weeks and measurable ROI delivered in 4 weeks.

2. For Central & State Government Departments

Unified consent management, grievance redressal automation, DPBI audit readiness, and compliant data lifecycle management across ministries and digital public infrastructure.

4. For Regulators, Boards & Governance Bodies

Pre-built DPDP policy templates, configurable risk scoring, and national-scale compliance mapping.



Why Data Safeguard Is Far Ahead of Its Competitors & Legacy Firms

• Fully unified privacy platform (not fragmented tools): Universal Consent Management, Confidential Data Discovery, Privacy Impact Assessment, Data Subject Access Request (DSAR)/Data Principal Access Request (DPAR), Confidential Data Redaction, Compliance Audit, and Data Privacy Management

• Patented Responsible & Ethical AI (CCE®)

• Built in Bharat, DPDP-native

• 2-week deployment vs. months by consulting-led models

• Measurable ROI in weeks

Leadership Quotes

Founder & CEO – Sudhir Sahu: “With DPDP now operational ... Our Unified Privacy Automation platform is ready to help every institution — private, public, or governmental — operationalize privacy with speed, precision, and trust.”

Co-Founder & CTO – Lee Nocon: “CCE® understands DPDP obligations at a machine level. No global tool can match this contextual intelligence.”

Co-Founder & CGO – Dr. Damodar Sahu: “DPDP is India’s trust infrastructure. We built ID-PRIVACY® so institutions can adopt privacy at national scale.”

Chief Business Officer – Pranab Mohanty: “The compliance countdown has begun. Every organization must adopt DPDP-ready platforms now — and we’re enabling that journey seamlessly.”

Chief Business Officer – Sameer Pande: “With ID-PRIVACY®, a compliance-ready foundation is just weeks away.”

Chief Delivery Officer – Ashis Rout: “Deployments aligned with DPDP are now completed within weeks, not months.”

VP, Privacy Strategy – Mahi Gupta: “Every Indian organization deserves world-class, Bharat-built privacy automation. Data Safeguard enables that future.”

About Data Safeguard

Data Safeguard is India’s leading AI-powered Privacy Management platform provider. Our flagship product ID-PRIVACY®, powered by CCE®, delivers end-to-end privacy automation aligned with Global and Indian laws.

Legal Disclaimer:

