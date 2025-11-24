Data Safeguard Partners with Primus Partners to Scale Privacy Management Implementations across India, and Middle East

Privacy Management

Data Safeguard and Primus Partners Forge Strategic Alliance to Power Privacy, Trust, and Compliance Implementations



SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Safeguard and Primus Partners Forge Strategic Alliance to Power Privacy, Trust, and Compliance through Patented Responsible & Ethical AI Across India, the Middle East, and the USA

In a landmark collaboration that bridges policy, technology, and purpose, Data Safeguard, the world’s leading AI-powered privacy management company, and Primus Partners, a global management consulting firm headquartered in India, today announced a strategic partnership to advance privacy automation, compliance & regulatory readiness through responsible AI adoption across India, the Middle East, and the United States.

The alliance will integrate Data Safeguard’s flagship Responsible & Ethical AI platform — ID-PRIVACY®, a Unified Privacy Management Automation and Compliance platform powered by home grown patented AI engine (Cognoscible Computing Engine - CCE®) — with Primus Partners’ expertise in policy strategy, technology consulting, and sectoral transformation to empower enterprises, governments, and institutions to navigate the fast-evolving data privacy, compliance, and governance landscape shaped by India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, PDPL, Middle East’s PDPL, and global privacy regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA/CPRA.

Together, the two organizations aim to build a “Trust-first Digital Ecosystem” — where compliance becomes a catalyst for growth, innovation, and responsible governance.

Bridging Policy and Technology for a Trusted Digital Future

This partnership comes at a defining moment for India’s digital economy. As the DPDPA 2023 prepares to be implemented, organizations across sectors — from BFSI and healthcare to telecom, e-commerce, and public sector enterprises — are seeking trusted, scalable frameworks to operationalize compliance, manage consent, and safeguard data integrity.

Leveraging Primus Partners’ deep experience in governance advisory and digital transformation and Data Safeguard’s AI-driven privacy stack, the alliance will deliver:

- Rapid DPDPA, PDPL, and GDPR compliance through automated consent, preference, and purpose management

- Automated Data Privacy Impact Assessments (DPIA), gap analysis, confidential data discovery, and DSAR/PDPA

- Unified dashboards for data mapping, redaction, and anonymization

- Responsible AI enablement frameworks aligned with global ethical standards

- Advisory, capacity building, and awareness initiatives for enterprises and government agencies

Leadership Perspectives: Empowering Privacy as a Growth Engine

Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard

“This partnership with Primus Partners unites two forces of transformation — one driven by innovation, the other by policy wisdom. Together, we aim to make privacy not just a compliance goal but a growth engine for enterprises. As India, ME, and USA ushers in its data protection era, our combined vision is clear — to build trust as the foundation of every digital transaction.”

Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO, Data Safeguard

“Our patented CCE® AI engine ensures that automation never compromises ethics. By joining hands with Primus Partners, we are connecting the dots between responsible technology and responsible policy. This synergy will help organizations design systems that are privacy-ready, resilient, and globally compliant.”

Dr. Damodar Sahu, Co-Founder & CGO, Data Safeguard

“This collaboration embodies our shared belief that ‘Privacy is Trust in Action.’ Primus Partners’ consulting depth and our AI-first solutions together can redefine how organizations approach governance, security, and ethical innovation — not as separate silos but as a unified culture of trust.”

Nilaya Varma, Group CEO and Co-Founder, Primus Partners Private Limited

“As India, the Middle East, and the United States advance toward a more connected and data-driven future, responsible innovation becomes the cornerstone of sustainable growth. Partnering with Data Safeguard enables us to bridge governance and technology across geographies — ensuring that privacy, ethics, and efficiency move together as nations build trust-driven digital economies.”

Devroop Dhar, Managing Director, CEO Primus Partners Private Limited

“Our collaboration with Data Safeguard brings together consulting intelligence and AI-led privacy and compliance to serve diverse digital economies across India, the Middle East, and the United States. Together, we are empowering governments and enterprises to operationalize privacy laws like the DPDPA, PDPL, GDPR, CCPA/CPRA with confidence, agility, and purpose — building a unified framework for trust and responsible innovation.”

Arun Moral., Managing Director, CEO Primus Partners Private Limited

“As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), more than 120 countries now enforce fully operational data protection laws. With enterprises spending over 25% of their digital budgets on compliance, and 40+ new public-sector privacy mandates emerging globally, the need for scalable, responsible data governance has never been greater. Our combined strengths — Primus Partners’ deep public-sector expertise and Data Safeguard’s proven privacy and Responsible AI platforms — empower CXOs to transform privacy from a regulatory obligation into a strategic competitive advantage.”

Davinder Singh Sandhu, Co-Founder and Chairperson, Primus Partners Private Limited

“Trust is the new currency of the digital economy. By combining Data Safeguard’s Responsible AI privacy platform and our policy and implementation expertise, we are setting new benchmarks for sustainable data governance and public value creation.”

Built for Compliance. Driven by Ethics. Scaled for the World.

The partnership between Data Safeguard and Primus Partners represents more than collaboration — it’s a commitment to creating responsible digital societies that balance growth with governance, and innovation with integrity.

By aligning AI-powered privacy automation with policy-driven transformation, the two organizations will jointly host roundtables, thought-leadership sessions, and whitepaper releases across India, the Middle East, and the USA — advocating a global framework for responsible data management and ethical AI adoption.

About Data Safeguard

Data Safeguard’s ID-PRIVACY® is the World’s #1 Privacy Management Platform powered by CCE® (Patented Responsible & Ethical AI). It empowers organizations to comply with Information Privacy, Communication Privacy, and Individual Privacy requirements—while reducing risks, costs, and fines. With offices across the USA and India, Data Safeguard serves Fortune 500 enterprises, governments, and regulators worldwide — championing Responsible AI, Data Dignity, and Ethical Innovation.

www.datasafeguard.ai

About Primus Partners

Primus Partners is an India-headquartered global management consulting firm specializing in government advisory, digital transformation, and technology consulting. The firm works with public and private sector clients across domains such as Digital Transformation, Urban, Housing, Education, Healthcare, Industry and to drive sustainable growth, policy innovation, and large-scale implementation.

www.primuspartners.in



