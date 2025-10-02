Jumbula Launches Next-Generation Email Campaign with AI-Powered Capabilities

Jumbula’s new Email Campaign helps administrators personalize emails with AI. Jumbula’s Email Campaign centralizes campaigns, user lists, and performance metrics.

Jumbula’s Next-Generation Email Campaign is live, bringing a redesigned interface and AI-powered capabilities for faster, easier, smarter email creation.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration , payment, and management for classes and camps, has launched its next-generation Email Campaign system. This update introduces a brand-new design and AI-powered capabilities to help administrators create, customize, and send emails.Jumbula’s next-generation Email Campaign streamlines email management in a single workspace. It helps administrators organize contact lists, schedule campaigns, and format messages. AI assistance also helps generate subject lines, refine content, and adjust wording for different audiences, ensuring clear and professional communication.Key Features of the Next-Generation Email Campaign Include:-- Redesigned Interface: Provides a modern, user-friendly workspace that makes navigation and campaign management more intuitive.-- AI-Powered Content Suggestions: Generates subject lines and copy, improves message clarity, and adapts wording for different recipients.-- Better Analytics & Reporting: Delivers deeper insights into open rates, engagement, and performance trends to optimize strategy.-- Organized Template Library: Allows teams to save, manage, and reuse templates in a user-friendly library for consistent campaigns.-- Streamlined Email Creation: Reduces unnecessary steps, making it faster and easier to draft and send emails.“With the launch of our next-generation email campaign system, we’re continuing to show how Jumbula evolves with our clients’ needs. This feature reflects our commitment to delivering smarter, easier tools that help organizations save time and strengthen communication with their communities,” said Ignacio Carranza, VP of Sales and Marketing at Jumbula.The next-generation Email Campaign is available to all Jumbula clients. Learn more at www.jumbula.com About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

