University Park’s Surging Middle Class Reinvests in Their Historic Properties

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A surge in earnings has made University Park’s middle class among the richest in America. Now, its historic homeowners are using their disposable income on deeply-needed upgrades to the infrastructure below their aging homes.An extensive banking rate review ranked University Park as the seventh-wealthiest middle class in the nation, earning roughly between $250,000-$750,000 per year. Much of this wealth is attributed to high property values of historic estates in the Park Cities enclave, especially in the areas surrounding Southern Methodist University (SMU).Local homeowners often perform a tightrope act with these properties. The same rich history that adds character and value to University Park homes also elevates the risk of insurance claims due to aging infrastructure- especially from underground plumbing near the foundation.The frequency of sewer line repair and replacement projects in University Park has increased year-over-year since 2020, reaching a new peak in 2025. Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing, leads his local team on many of these projects.“You have these million-dollar estates with corroded cast iron pipes that belong in the junkyard,” Smith explains. “It’s all buried underneath the house, so it’s easy to miss until there’s wastewater in your tub.”The homes around Southern Methodist University are some of the oldest and most revered houses in all of Dallas. Home construction began here in 1914, followed by vintage neighborhoods like Loma Linda and Preston Place.A rash of sewer line replacements in the 1960s and 70s led to a mass influx of cast iron pipes. Once prized for their durability, they’re now outdated due to corrosion, poor resistance to chemicals in sewage, and frequent joint separations.“Cast iron has a lifespan of 50 years, and we stopped installing it in the ‘70s,” Smith continues. “That means every cast iron pipe in Dallas is past its expiration date.”Local residents are investing in the long-term protection and performance of their home’s infrastructure with new Schedule 40 PVC sewer lines, especially near their foundations. The material is rated to last up to 100 years with proper maintenance, providing historic homeowners with some much-needed peace of mind.“It’s expensive enough to keep an older home beautiful,” Smith says. “Take away the leak risks, and all you need is that fresh coat of paint every few years.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. Their proactive approach to residential sewer health combats the rapidly aging home stock of DFW cities like University Park, and mitigates the increased water pressure in these densely populated zips. Learn more at callmother.com

