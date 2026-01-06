DFW Plumbing Innovators Open New Location in Plano, TX

Mother Modern Plumbing opens its seventh DFW location in Plano, TX. Demand for home water filtration is high in Plano, TX homes. Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith of Mother Modern Plumbing.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to growing residential plumbing needs in Collin County, Mother Modern Plumbing announced the opening of its seventh location at 2115 Teakwood ln Ste 300, Plano, TX. This expansion brings the residential plumbing service closer to its fast-growing customer base in Plano, Frisco and neighboring communities.For Dustin Marx, founder of Mother, the expansion represents an opportunity to further the company’s core mission statement in a rapidly growing city.“We’re excited to expand into Plano to better meet the needs of Collin County homeowners,” Dustin remarks. “Plano is a major hub, and this new location allows us to deliver faster response times and the same high standards our customers expect.”“Homeowners deserve a local, long-term alternative to private-equity rollups- one that reinvests in people, training and the community.”Plano offers an encouraging landscape for homeowners to invest in plumbing services, bolstered by its Great Update Rebate program. Since 2014, the city offers rebate incentives up to $5,000 for residents to upgrade home infrastructure, as well as singular rebate packages for specific plumbing improvements.Mother’s team of Master Plumbers offers rebate-eligible solutions focused on preventative upgrades and proactive plumbing maintenance packages for Plano homes.Its fleet of advanced leak detection equipment is particularly useful in neighborhoods like Willow Bend and Old Shepard Place, whose 1980s-1990s era homes are more prone to hidden leaks in aging water and sewer lines.Non-invasive leak detection is a direct solution to Plano’s growing issues with water bill increases- many of which are driven by hidden leaks underground, near the foundation or inside bathroom walls.“Electronic leak detection is the gold standard for Plano,” explains Steven Smith, Mother’s Responsible Master Plumber. “No trenches, no digging. We’re able to pinpoint leaks down to pinhole size without tearing open walls or ruining your landscaping.”Smith also notes Plano’s rebate for high-efficiency toilet installation- residents can claim this rebate for up to three installs. “Toilet upgrades are our third-biggest service call in Plano,” he says.Mother’s Plano location also serves residents of Frisco, The Colony, Sachse, Little Elm and Wylie, TX. These areas are bound by several recurring plumbing issues driven by water quality and soil conditions.Much of Collin County’s water supply comes from the Wylie Plant of the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). This includes Frisco, whose 2025 water quality report notes an abnormally high reading of 507 parts per million (ppm) for total dissolved solids in water tested at Wylie.This elevated water hardness level manifests itself throughout the region as scale buildup issues throughout Collin County homes. Smith notes a rise in conventional and tankless water heater damage in Mother’s Plano service area, as well as a stronger demand for home water filtration solutions “We were sending vans to Preston Crest and Stonebriar every week,” Smith reports. “Our Plano location lets us serve these neighborhoods more efficiently and get new appliances and fixtures to them faster.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. Mother’s commitment to elevated service, transparent business and modern technology has driven the company from a single service van in 2024 to multiple locations throughout DFW. Their new Plano, TX location focuses on solutions for residents of Plano, Frisco, Wylie and surrounding cities. Learn more at callmother.com.

