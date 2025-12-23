Scale buildup damages the internal components of a tankless water heater. Mother's Responsible Master Plumber with a tankless water heater. Scale buildup causes traditional water heater damage in Frisco, TX homes.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The release of the 2025 Water Quality Report for Frisco, TX noted plenty of positives, like Superior Water System status and extremely low levels of heavy metals. But a stunning high water hardness level from the city’s water treatment plant has residents concerned about the cost of maintaining home appliances and plumbing fixtures.The report lists a maximum water hardness reading for total dissolved solids of 509 parts per million (ppm). The national average was roughly 120 ppm- making Frisco’s highest reading 424% harder than the national average.This glaring water hardness sent the repair rate of water-using appliances in Frisco soaring. Chief among these appliances are Frisco’s residential water heaters, the most vulnerable to scale buildup and its long-term damage.Local plumbing services like Mother Modern Plumbing note a higher rate of service calls for water heater repairs in Frisco than the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex average.“Anywhere you go in DFW, scale buildup is the #1 cause of plumbing repairs,” says Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother. “It’s a water heater killer.”2025 service data from Mother indicates the most frequent water heater repairs in Frisco homes are faulty ignition, banging and rattling noises from the unit, and visible corrosion and leaks. In each case, the cause is directly related to hard mineral scaling- either within the unit or directly on the affected component. Long-term scale damage directly causes water heater replacement The sharp increase in scale-related water heater repairs has driven many Frisco residents to install tankless water heaters in their homes, in the hopes of mitigating their hard water problems. But a rise in tankless adoption doesn’t mean these homeowners are free from scaling concerns.Smith explains the damage caused by calcium and limescale buildup doesn’t disappear when homeowners switch from a traditional water heater to a tankless system.“The unit’s still full of internal components that are wrecked by scaling,” Smith states. “The heat exchanger, flow sensors, check valve, gaskets- you have to keep them clean the same way you would with a tank.”Frisco residents who avoided repairs this year still commonly noted higher-than-average energy bills. Scale buildup within water heaters decreases their efficiency, which drives up the energy needed to heat your dishwasher or shower.Whether Frisco residents own a traditional or tankless water heater, the solution remains the same: spend less on proactive maintenance now to avoid costly repairs later.Proper water heater maintenance revolves around regular flushing of the unit. For conventional units, that means flushing the system. For tankless systems, descaling service. While annual flushing and descaling is sufficient in most areas, increasingly hard water in North Texas may require more frequent service.“We’re telling member of our maintenance program to flush and descale every 8-9 months,” Smith reports. “It costs a little more, but you won’t get a crazy energy or repair bill. And you won’t lose hot water in January.”###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. As water hardness levels in the DFW Metroplex affects appliance and fixture performance, Mother shifts its focus away from reactive repairs towards proactive maintenance solutions. Their team of licensed water heater experts is certified to flush, descale and maintain traditional and tankless systems from Rinnai, Navien and other top brands. Learn more at callmother.com

