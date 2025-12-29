Trinity Bioactives Secures New Lab Home After Callaghan Move-Out

Dr Paul Davis, Founder of Trinity Bioactives, at the new shared laboratory facility.

WELLINGTON, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Bioactives Limited, a Wellington-based specialist in cell-based biology research led by renowned researcher Dr Paul Davis, has secured a new laboratory home after being required to vacate its long-time facility at Callaghan Innovation due to the campus restructure and seismic requirements. The move has been enabled through a new co-location arrangement with the Institute of Nutrition and Human Health (INHH) and Carefore Global NZ, creating a shared, upgraded research base in Petone that supports Trinity’s ongoing work with New Zealand and international clients.Trinity Bioactives had operated from the Callaghan campus for 13 years, but an engineering assessment determined the building did not meet the required seismic strengthening threshold, triggering the need to relocate. With limited suitable lab space available across the wider Wellington region, Dr Davis explored multiple options before identifying a former Unilever laboratory facility in Petone that offered the right technical potential, but at a scale and cost that was difficult to justify for Trinity alone.“I was told we’d have to vacate, and I began searching for an alternative location for our lab and team,” said Dr Paul Davis, Founder of Trinity Bioactives. “There was very little lab space available. The Petone site was ideal, but larger than we needed and the rent was steep. Through a conversation with Grant Washington-Smith, we found a solution that works for both organisations.”Grant Washington-Smith, Founder of Carefore Global NZ and INHH, said the shared facility strengthens New Zealand’s capability in cell-based bioactives research and provides a practical pathway for product innovation backed by data, not anecdotes.“Trinity has supported our R&D for years, helping us develop premium nutritional and nutraceutical powders and supplements that are manufactured in New Zealand and exported to Vietnam,” said Washington-Smith. “This is a win-win. We can do more together, and from a broader NZInc perspective, this type of cell biology capability is rare and valuable.”Trinity Bioactives’ work spans nutrition, skincare, and evaluation of bioactive ingredients, supporting companies seeking proof-of-concept and performance data before investing further in product development. Trinity also collaborates internationally across North America, Europe, the UK, North Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands and beyond, and the new Petone facility will be available for other researchers and scientists to lease for their own work.

