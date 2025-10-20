Nutrizone’s triumphant comeback: flood-ravaged manufacturer crowned New Zealand contract manufacturer of the year 2025

Grant Washington-Smith of Carefore Global congratulates Jignesh Patel on winning the award

Auckland supplement and nutritional powder manufacturer has taken out a prestigious award after it was nearly crippled in the Auckland floods in January 2023.

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrizone was named Contract Manufacturer of the Year 2025 award at the Natural Health Products NZ Innovation Expo, marking a milestone in resilience, innovation, and global growth.Natural Health Products NZ is the industry body for New Zealand’s growing natural health and complementary products sector.Nutrizone beat eight other nominees to win the award.The recognition comes after Nutrizone’s factory suffered near-complete destruction during Cyclone Gabrielle in January 2023. The entire factory was under a metre of muddy water and products they had produced were floating.Despondent, the founder considered closing the operation. However, the now-General Manager Jignesh Patel was confident they could start again. And they did.It took eight months to clear out the defunct equipment and reinstate the factory to working order. Not only did they rebuild, but they expanded the operation.Nutrizone previously manufactured only its own products. However, Jignesh set about growing the business into contract manufacturing, providing powder blending, encapsulation, tableting, and packaging services for companies that export to global markets. They also manufacture premium honey for partners in southeast Asia, with plans to expand that offering into the Middle East and the UAE.When Jignesh started with the company in 2023, they had eight staff. Today, there are 46, with further plans for expansion in the coming years.So, what does Jignesh attribute the company’s success to?“Our customers are more than customers; they are partners. Our response, knowledge, transparency, and exceptionally high manufacturing standards mean that our partners have great confidence in us.”One such partner is Carefore Global NZ . Nutrizone manufactures supplements and nutritional powders that Carefore exports to Vietnam where Carefor Vietnam has an extensive distribution network.Carefore Global NZ founder Grant Washington-Smith said: “Partnering with Nutrizone has enabled us to deliver premium, science-backed nutritional products that meet the growing demand for trusted wellness solutions in Asia. Their commitment to quality and innovation mirrors our own, and together we’re building a supply chain that connects New Zealand’s manufacturing excellence with the world’s consumers.”The partnership between Nutrizone, Carefore Global and Carefor Vietnam was cemented last month when they signed a memorandum of understanding that leverages the strengths and resources of the parties involved to drive product development, international manufacturing, and regional distribution, starting with the Vietnamese market and charting a pathway toward future expansion into additional global markets.Jignesh said winning the Contract Manufacturer of the Year is a testament to the company’s team.“Everyone who works here takes huge pride in what they do, from manufacturing, quality control, to packaging. Their dedication to quality, reliability, and excellence is second to none.”New Zealand’s natural health products industry contributes $2.3 billion to the economy annually.

