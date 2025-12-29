Kiwi-led CARECERT quality mark to lift healthcare tech standards across Asia

(L-R) G Washington-Smith, Executive Director, Carefore Global NZ Ltd; Dr Walter Kim, Scientific Director, Feelzen Co Ltd, South Korea; Tracy Hue Tran, COO, Carefor Vietnam Co Ltd; Loo Leong Fatt, Chairman, Carefor Vietnam Co Ltd; and Min-Ji Kim, President

Carefore Global NZ and partners FeelZen and Care For Vietnam launch CARECERT, a Kiwi-led quality mark to raise healthcare tech standards across Asia.

HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefore Global New Zealand has launched a New Zealand-developed quality mark, CARECERT, as part of a three-country healthcare technology partnership designed to embed Kiwi science into products for millions of Asian consumers.Under a new Memorandum of Understanding signed in Ho Chi Minh City last week, Carefore Global New Zealand (CFG) will lead the development of CARECERT, an independent quality certification programme intended to set New Zealand–grade safety and performance standards for healthcare technology and household products sold in Vietnam and wider Asian markets.CARECERT is designed to give consumers, retailers, and regulators greater confidence that products carrying the mark have met rigorous, evidence-based testing and benchmarked performance expectations aligned with New Zealand’s research and innovation system.The agreement brings together Care For Vietnam (CFVN) as the exclusive distributor in Vietnam, FeelZen as the manufacturing partner meeting South Korean quality expectations, and CFG as the New Zealand science and standards lead. Together, the partners aim to scale safe, reliable healthcare technology across Asia using CARECERT as a common quality framework.“CARECERT represents a long-term commitment to building trust in healthcare technology across the region,” said Grant Washington-Smith, Scientific Director, Carefore Global New Zealand. “Our goal is to help professionalise the market in Vietnam and beyond by raising the bar on product quality and safety through New Zealand science and systems thinking.”About Carefore Global New ZealandCarefore Global New Zealand develops science-led quality systems and product innovation to support trusted health and wellness products for Asian markets.About CARECERTCARECERT is an independent quality certification programme being developed to set robust safety and performance benchmarks for healthcare technology and household products in Vietnam and wider Asian markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.