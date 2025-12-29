Be a savvy shopper this Boxing Day

Release date: 26/12/25

With the Boxing Day sales beginning today and bargain hunters out in droves, the Malinauskas Government is urging South Australians to be mindful of online scams and know their consumer rights.

The Boxing Day sales are forecast to inject $12 million into Adelaide’s economy this year - with $8 million being spent in Rundle Mall alone - according to figures from the Adelaide Economic Development Agency (AEDA).

This is great news for retailers and the sales are a fantastic opportunity for savvy shoppers to score a post-Christmas bargain, however, major shopping events tend to attract the attention of scammers.

Dodgy sellers will often use social media to target unsuspecting shoppers and direct them to fake websites. These websites can look like legitimate retailers’ websites so we advise checking the URL or searching for the retailer direct in your browser.

More than $8.6 million has been stolen from Australians in online shopping scams in 2025, according to the ACCC. This includes over $572,191 from South Australians with 1249 scams reported.

Of these, fake websites or social media profiles were the most common trap people fell into.

Shopping with local brands you know and trust, while keeping an eye out for unusually low prices and uncommon payment options such as wire transfer, is the best way to avoid being scammed.

Whether shopping online or in-store, don’t feel pressured into making a quick purchase and shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

While retailers aren't obliged to give you a refund just because you've changed your mind, many do offer change-of-mind returns so make sure you check their policies.

If you do buy in haste or have Christmas presents you’d like to return, you will need some proof of purchase including:

The receipt (if the gift giver still has it)

A credit card statement that itemises the goods.

A confirmation or receipt number from a phone or internet transaction.

A warranty card showing the date, price and place of purchase.

If the item isn’t fit for purpose, then under Australian Consumer Law, you are entitled to a refund or replacement.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

The Boxing Day sales are an annual tradition for many South Australians looking to snag a post-Christmas bargain and I encourage people to take the opportunity to support local small businesses.

However, it’s important to be wary of prices that seem too good to be true and to know your rights as a consumer.

Whether you are shopping online or in store, consumers have the same rights under Australian Consumer Law including the right to return items that are not fit for purpose.

If you are wanting to return unwanted Christmas gifts, make sure you have the receipt or some kind of proof of purchase.

If shopping online, make sure you check the website is legitimate and keep an eye out for sneaky fees and tactics designed to get you to spend more than you intended.

Attributable to Andrew White, AEDA Executive Manager for Rundle Mall

Rundle Mall offers the state’s widest range of Boxing Day discounts, all in one place.

We encourage shoppers to arrive early, plan their visit and enjoy the atmosphere that makes Rundle Mall such a vibrant and unique place to shop.

This year’s sales are set to be bigger than ever, with newly renovated and expanded stores including Sportsgirl, Supre and JD Sports, alongside New Balance, preparing for their first-ever Boxing Day in the Mall.