Black Spot Program to improve road safety

Release date: 28/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government welcomes the $9.9 million in funding from the Albanese Labor Government 2025-26 Black Spot Program to upgrade 20 locations across the State.

The program provides funding for safety improvements at sites with a history of serious crashes or where there is a high risk of such incidents occurring.

The Black Spot Program for 2025-26 has allocated funds for 20 projects across the state, with almost 60 per cent of the total funding allocated to regional locations.

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport will be responsible for 9 of the projects, while local councils will deliver the remaining eleven projects.

Safety improvements in this latest round of funding include new roundabouts, junction upgrades, traffic signals, shoulder sealing, and safety barriers.

These 20 Black Spot projects will make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on South Australian roads.

The sites were recommended by the South Australian Black Spot Consultative Panel.

The Consultative Panel includes representatives from the Traffic Management Association of Australia, SA Police, SA Freight Council, Bicycle SA, the Local Government Association, and the Royal Automobile Association.

The panel considers all eligible nominations received and ensures that locations of the highest priority and significance to local communities are recommended for funding.

Nominations for Black Spot locations are invited from state governments, local councils, community groups and associations, road user groups, industry and individuals. Nominations can be made at any time, but with only one assessment process per year.

For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit this link - Black Spot Program - THINK! Road Safety

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Every life lost or serious injury on our roads is one too many, which is why targeted safety upgrades like these are so important.

Almost 60 per cent of this funding is going to regional South Australia, recognising the unique safety challenges faced by communities outside metropolitan Adelaide.

I encourage the community to nominate locations for the 2026-27 round of funding, which is now open.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We welcome the latest round of Black Spot funding from the Australian Government, which supports our ongoing partnership to deliver vital safety upgrades at high-risk locations across South Australia.

These projects can help prevent road crashes leading to fatalities and injuries on our roads.

While these upgrades provide an extra layer of safety we all have a responsibility to drive to the conditions, stay alert and look out for each other to make sure everyone gets home safely.

South Australian Black Spots Program 2025-26