Black Spot Program to improve road safety
Release date: 28/12/25
The Malinauskas Labor Government welcomes the $9.9 million in funding from the Albanese Labor Government 2025-26 Black Spot Program to upgrade 20 locations across the State.
The program provides funding for safety improvements at sites with a history of serious crashes or where there is a high risk of such incidents occurring.
The Black Spot Program for 2025-26 has allocated funds for 20 projects across the state, with almost 60 per cent of the total funding allocated to regional locations.
The Department for Infrastructure and Transport will be responsible for 9 of the projects, while local councils will deliver the remaining eleven projects.
Safety improvements in this latest round of funding include new roundabouts, junction upgrades, traffic signals, shoulder sealing, and safety barriers.
These 20 Black Spot projects will make an important contribution towards reducing serious injuries and deaths on South Australian roads.
The sites were recommended by the South Australian Black Spot Consultative Panel.
The Consultative Panel includes representatives from the Traffic Management Association of Australia, SA Police, SA Freight Council, Bicycle SA, the Local Government Association, and the Royal Automobile Association.
The panel considers all eligible nominations received and ensures that locations of the highest priority and significance to local communities are recommended for funding.
Nominations for Black Spot locations are invited from state governments, local councils, community groups and associations, road user groups, industry and individuals. Nominations can be made at any time, but with only one assessment process per year.
For more information on the Australian Government’s Black Spot Program, or to nominate a black spot, visit this link - Black Spot Program - THINK! Road Safety
Quotes
Attributable to Blair Boyer
Every life lost or serious injury on our roads is one too many, which is why targeted safety upgrades like these are so important.
Almost 60 per cent of this funding is going to regional South Australia, recognising the unique safety challenges faced by communities outside metropolitan Adelaide.
I encourage the community to nominate locations for the 2026-27 round of funding, which is now open.
Attributable to Emily Bourke
We welcome the latest round of Black Spot funding from the Australian Government, which supports our ongoing partnership to deliver vital safety upgrades at high-risk locations across South Australia.
These projects can help prevent road crashes leading to fatalities and injuries on our roads.
While these upgrades provide an extra layer of safety we all have a responsibility to drive to the conditions, stay alert and look out for each other to make sure everyone gets home safely.
South Australian Black Spots Program 2025-26
|
Project Number and Name
|
Project Description
|
Funding Amount
|
Lower North East Road
|
Installation of a mast arm, additional signal lanterns, and right-turn arrows on Lower North East Road and Ann Street.
|
$50,000
|
Lower North East Road
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns at the signalised junction on Lower North East Road and Gorge Road
|
$40,000
|
Mead Street
|
Upgrade the existing roundabout at Mead Street and Wills Street to reduce vehicle speeds at all approaches.
|
$120,000
|
Darley Road
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns
|
$120,000
|
Franklin Street
|
Intersection Upgrade with turn arrows on Franklin Street and Morphett Street.
|
$260,000
|
Grote Street
|
Intersection upgrade with turn arrows on Grote Street and Morphett Street.
|
$245,000
|
Dyson Road
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns on Dyson and Beach Road
|
$140,000
|
North East Road
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns on North East Road and Tea Tree Plaza Access Road
|
$130,000
|
Sir Donald Bradman Drive
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns at the signalised intersection on Sir Donald Bradman Drive and Fred Custance Street
|
$100,000
|
Brighton Road
|
Installation of a mast arm and additional lanterns on Brighton Road and Seacombe Road
|
$140,000
|
Main Road
|
Installation of a roundabout
|
$1,260,000
|
Quailo Avenue
|
Installation of three new right turn arrows from Quailo Avenue to Zwerner Drive, Zwerner Drive to Quailo Avenue (north) and Quailo Avenue (north) to Gledsdale Road.
|
$278,070
|
Wainhouse Street
|
Installation of a raised intersection platform with lighting upgrade on Wainhouse Street and North Parade
|
$295,000
|
Murrays Hill Road
|
Installation of a series of speed cushions and raised median on Murrays Hill Road
|
$154,500
|
Bains Road
|
Upgrade traffic signals by installing an additional mast-arm traffic signal and new concrete protuberances on Bains Road
|
$100,700
|
South Para Road
|
Safety Barrier, Shoulder Sealing and Delineation Improvements including ATLM and Signage on South Para Road
|
$2,222,547
|
Blyth Road
|
Staggered T junction with BAR/CHR treatment to major road on Blyth Road and Templeton Road intersection
|
$575,121
|
Verran Tec and Luke St
|
Single laned mini-roundabout on Verran Tec and Luke St and Le Brun St and St Andrews Tce
|
$453,000
|
Finniss - Milang Road
|
Safety upgrade with shoulder sealing, delineation, signage and audio tactile line marking on Finnis Milang Road
|
$2,571,000
|
Goyder Highway (Gulnare-Spalding)
|
Shoulder sealing on Goyder Highway
|
$733,397
