Most popular baby names for 2025

Release date: 29/12/25

Charlotte has once again topped the list of most popular baby girl names in South Australia – narrowly beating Isla by two.

While for boys, Oliver once again reigned supreme for the 13th year in a row with 122 baby boys registered.

Charlotte just held onto the top spot with 95 baby girls receiving the name in 2025.

Isla moved up to second spot decisively beating out Olivia, which fell to third position.

Meanwhile, Noah narrowly edged out Henry to claim the second most popular boys name.

Floral inspired names increased in popularity this year with Violet and Daisy both entering the top 10 - up from 22 and 24 respectively in 2024.

The top 10 names for girls in South Australia this year were:

Charlotte (95), Isla (93), Olivia (76), Harper (69), Hazel (69), Amelia (68), Elsie (66), Violet (66), Lily (61), Daisy (59) and Ruby (59).

The top 10 names for boys in South Australia this year were:

Oliver (122), Noah (108), Henry (105), Leo (97), Theodore (94), Levi (77), Luca (76), Charlie (75), Elijah (75), Jack (70) and Oscar (70).

South Australians have 60 days to register the names of their newborns with Births, Deaths and Marriages and the final list of the top 100 names will be published online next year.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Traditional names remained popular in 2025 and this year, we’ve seen Charlotte – long a favourite of royalty – hold the top spot for South Australian baby girls for the second year running.

Meanwhile, Oliver continued to be the most popular boys name for a remarkable 13th year in a row.

Floral inspired names increased in popularity this year with Violet and Daisy entering the top 10 alongside previously popular choices, Lily and Hazel.