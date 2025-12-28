Traffic Alert - Ripton Rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Ripton Rd in the area of Notch rd in Lincoln is blocked due to a downed powerline in the roadway as a result of a crash.

This incident is expected to last for approximately 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.