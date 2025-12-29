Global ESG Leadership Organization Accredited for United Nations General Assembly 80th Anniversary and WPAY30

Delegates at the 80th United Nations General Assembly session, exemplifying multilateral governance, international policy deliberation, and global diplomatic engagement. Delegates convene at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, reflecting global policy dialogue and multilateral cooperation. Commemoration of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, highlighting multilateral dialogue and global governance initiatives.

ESGIN accredited for UNGA 80th and WPAY30, engaging youth, policymakers, and institutions on inclusive leadership and sustainable development.

Integrating youth perspectives into institutional and corporate ESG strategies strengthens sustainability as a practice rooted in trust, shared accountability, and intergenerational collaboration.” — Founder Chienie Tsai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) was formally accredited to participate in the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the United Nations World Programme of Action for Youth (WPAY30) and the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The engagement took place during UNGA High-Level Week and provided a structured forum for dialogue among youth representatives, policymakers, and international institutions.Representatives of ESGIN, including Chief Community Officer Marina Watt and Founder Chienie Tsai, attended the High-Level Meeting convened by the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock. Participants also engaged with insights presented by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who outlined the concept of a “Three Zero World,” emphasizing zero poverty, zero unemployment, and net-zero carbon emissions.The event underscored findings from the YouthLead Dialogues, which reflected perspectives gathered from more than 75,000 young people across 182 countries. The consultations identified five priority areas of concern:Employment and Economic Opportunities: Persistent disparities in access to work and equitable economic inclusion.Education Systems: Challenges arising from outdated curricula and unequal access to learning opportunities.Health and Mental Health: Limited availability of resources and the persistence of social stigma.Technology Access and Safety: Unequal distribution of digital tools and concerns regarding safety and responsible use.Youth Leadership and Governance: Insufficient trust in youth-led decision-making processes and limited authority within governance structures.These priorities represented immediate challenges requiring coordinated attention from governments, institutions, and civil society. Youth participants articulated perspectives emphasizing inclusive education, equitable access to healthcare, sustainable development practices, intergenerational cooperation, and peace grounded in knowledge, participation, and civic engagement.Commenting on the engagement, Chienie Tsai, Founder of ESGIN, stated:“Youth are not only future leaders; they are active contributors within today’s social and economic systems. Integrating youth perspectives into institutional and corporate ESG strategies strengthens sustainability as a practice rooted in trust, shared accountability, and intergenerational collaboration.”Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) currently connects a global network of over 6,000 members and 350+ international advisors, encompassing sustainability leaders from Fortune 500 corporations, United Nations delegates, and distinguished academic experts.As a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and a participating organization of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), ESGIN continues to expand its global footprint by fostering cross-sector collaboration, advancing actionable sustainability knowledge, and championing equity-driven, ethical leadership aligned with international standards and public-interest values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.