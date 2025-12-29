Global ESG Leadership Organization Participates in the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha

Global ESG Leadership Organization at the UN Second World Summit for Social Development, Doha 2025, showcasing sustainable finance, inclusion, and impact. Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) at the UN Second World Summit for Social Development, Doha 2025, showcasing strategic ESG leadership, impact-driven finance, and inclusive social development. Showcased at the United Nations Department of Global Communications NGL Booth during the Summit

ESGIN participated in the UN Second World Summit for Social Development, advancing multilateral dialogue on sustainable finance, inclusion, and governance.

It is an honor to engage with the United Nations in advancing shared values of inclusion, dignity, and sustainable development, ensuring that global progress serves people and communities.” — Chienie Tsai, Founder, Global ESG Leadership Organization

LONDON / HONG KONG / NEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) participated in the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development , held from 4 to 6 November 2025 in Doha. The Summit was a United Nations–led high-level forum convened to accelerate the implementation of the Copenhagen Declaration on Social Development and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.The Summit brought together Member States, United Nations entities, international organizations, civil society, and development institutions to advance policy coherence and collective action on poverty eradication, decent work, social inclusion, and resilient development pathways. ESGIN’s participation reflected its growing institutional engagement within multilateral development and sustainability governance frameworks.Recognition as an Official United Nations NGO ShowcaseDuring the United Nations Second World Summit for Social Development, ESGIN was selected through a competitive and rigorous review process as an Official Showcase at the United Nations NGO Liaison venue. Its organizational model and policy contributions were presented as part of a limited group of civil society initiatives recognized for their relevance to sustainable finance, social inclusion, and development innovation.This selection underscored the international relevance of ESGIN’s approach in connecting financial systems, social development objectives, and governance innovation in alignment with global development priorities.Special Accreditation and High-Level Policy EngagementAs one of a small number of newly established non-governmental organizations granted special accreditation, ESGIN’s delegation participated in high-level policy dialogues alongside governments, United Nations entities, international organizations, and development finance institutions.Engagements addressed a range of priority areas, including sustainable finance and the care economy, Africa-focused development and inclusion, public–private partnership models, youth and women empowerment frameworks, as well as digital learning, governance, and social resilience. For an organization operating outside the traditional United Nations agency system, this level of access represented a substantive step in institutional participation and policy contribution.Convening a Side Event on Purpose-Driven CapitalESGIN also played a leading role in co-organizing an official side event entitled “Capital with Purpose: Mobilizing Finance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.” The dialogue examined how capital could be mobilized not only as a mechanism for economic activity, but as a systemic instrument for strengthening inclusion, resilience, and shared prosperity.The session marked the formal launch of ESGIN’s annual flagship initiative on sustainable investment, aimed at advancing policy-aligned, impact-oriented financial frameworks through cross-sector collaboration.Ongoing Commitment to Multilateral CooperationAs the Summit adopted the Doha Political Declaration, ESGIN reaffirmed its continued commitment to advancing work across key development priorities, including poverty eradication, decent work, social inclusion and equity, international cooperation, and innovation-driven progress in sustainable finance.Reflecting on the organization’s engagement, the Founder of ESGIN stated:“Participation in this Summit represents not an endpoint, but an extension of a long-term institutional commitment. ESGIN will continue to contribute to international policy platforms by strengthening the linkages between capital, governance, and social development, in support of inclusive and sustainable outcomes aligned with global public-interest objectives.”ESGIN further acknowledged the role of its Honorary Management in reinforcing governance standards, institutional integrity, and organizational development, and reaffirmed its intention to deepen cooperation with international partners across multilateral and cross-sector platforms.Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) currently connects a global network of over 6,000 members and 350+ international advisors, encompassing sustainability leaders from Fortune 500 corporations, United Nations delegates, and distinguished academic experts.As a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and a participating organization of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), ESGIN continues to expand its global footprint by fostering cross-sector collaboration, advancing actionable sustainability knowledge, and championing equity-driven, ethical leadership aligned with international standards and public-interest values.

Global ESG Leadership Organization officially organized “Capital with Purpose” roundtable as a United Nations side event on inclusive and sustainable finance.

