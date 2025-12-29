Capital with Purpose: An Official UN Side Event Organized by Global ESG Leadership Organization at Second World Summit

Capital with Purpose – Mobilising Finance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Jonathan Knapp, Managing Director of The NordLion Group and ESGIN Advisory Committee Member, moderating governance-driven finance discussions. Kristina Anguelova, sustainable finance and nature-positive strategy expert in Asia, contributing insights on systemic impact and ESG governance.

LONDON / DOHA / NEW YORK , UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) served as a Side Event Organizer at the Second World Summit for Social Development, convening an official online roundtable entitled Capital with Purpose: The Global Impact Fund Roundtable. The session took place within the Summit’s multi-stakeholder framework and aligned with United Nations efforts to advance policy coherence across finance, social inclusion, and sustainable development.The roundtable convened senior representatives from public policy, international finance, academia, and impact investment to examine governance-based approaches through which capital allocation supports measurable financial performance while advancing inclusive growth, livelihood security, and climate resilience. The discussion addressed the role of purpose-driven capital in responding to structural inequality and systemic risk across economic and social systems. Key insights from the session were formally submitted to the Doha Social Solutions Platform, contributing to the Summit’s evidence base and knowledge exchange mechanisms.Policy-Relevant Dialogue on Capital and Social DevelopmentHeld in the context of the World Summit for Social Development, the side event addressed long-standing global priorities including inequality reduction, sustainable livelihoods, and resilience amid climate and economic transition. Deliberations focused on institutional design, incentive structures, and cross-sector collaboration capable of aligning financial flows with social equity and environmental objectives. Emphasis was placed on moving beyond narrow performance indicators toward system-level accountability, governance integrity, and public-interest outcomes.The session was moderated by Jonathan Knapp, Managing Director of The NordLion Group, Advisor to reach52, and Advisory Committee Member of ESGIN. Panelists included Ambassador George Hara, Honorary Chairman of ESGIN and Chairman of Alliance Forum Foundation; Go Mukai, Global Head of Impact at The EinStrong Foundation and former senior officer of the World Bank Group; Kristina Anguelova, a sustainable and transition finance expert focusing on nature-positive strategies in Asia; and Lily Macfadyen Tomson, Departmental Fellow at the University of Cambridge specializing in finance for systemic change. The panel reflected a broad range of institutional perspectives across governance, capital markets, and academic research.Contribution to Multilateral and Multi-Stakeholder ProcessesESGIN’s role as a Side Event Organizer underscored the contribution of independent, internationally connected institutions in supporting United Nations–led processes through structured convening, policy-relevant dialogue, and knowledge exchange. By facilitating engagement among public, private, and academic stakeholders, the roundtable complemented intergovernmental deliberations and informed ongoing discussions on impact-oriented finance and social development within multilateral settings.Institutional PerspectiveIn a statement, the founder of ESGIN emphasized that aligning capital with public-interest outcomes represents a governance challenge rather than a purely technical or financial exercise. The organization reiterated its institutional commitment to contributing constructively to multilateral platforms and to advancing transparent, accountable, and equity-oriented financial systems consistent with international norms and sustainable development objectives.Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) currently connects a global network of over 6,000 members and 350+ international advisors, encompassing sustainability leaders from Fortune 500 corporations, United Nations delegates, and distinguished academic experts.As a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and a participating organization of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), ESGIN continues to expand its global footprint by fostering cross-sector collaboration, advancing actionable sustainability knowledge, and championing equity-driven, ethical leadership aligned with international standards and public-interest values.

