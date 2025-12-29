Global ESG Leadership Organization Participates in the United Nations Global Compact for Ethical Leadership

Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) joins the UN Global Compact, reinforcing commitment to responsible governance, sustainable development, and cross-sector collaboration. Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) officially joins the United Nations Global Compact, advancing responsible governance, sustainable development, and inclusive, cross-sector leadership on a global scale. ESGIN joins the UN Global Compact, advancing global sustainability and inclusive leadership.

Advancing Multilateral Cooperation for Ethical and Sustainable Leadership

The Global ESG Leadership Organization is honored to participate in the United Nations Global Compact, advancing ethical and sustainable leadership in the public interest.” — Chienie Tsai, Founder, Global ESG Leadership Organization

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN), a United Kingdom–registered international non-profit organization, formally joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a participating organization under the NGO Global category. The participation reflected ESGIN’s alignment with internationally recognized principles for responsible governance and its commitment to advancing sustainable development through multilateral cooperation.Established in 2000 by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the United Nations Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. It brings together businesses and non-business organizations from more than 160 countries to align strategies and operations with Ten Universal Principles covering human rights, labour standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption, while contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).The UN Global Compact includes a broad range of participants from across sectors and regions, including multinational enterprises, financial institutions, civil society organizations, and academic bodies. Participating organizations collectively contribute to policy dialogue, transparency mechanisms, and collaborative action aimed at strengthening responsible business conduct and long-term value creation in the global economy.Through its participation, the Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) engaged with the UN Global Compact’s international platform to support globally aligned sustainability practices, leadership capacity-building initiatives, and cross-sector dialogue. ESGIN’s activities focused on fostering inclusive leadership, supporting youth and women’s participation in sustainability governance, and facilitating knowledge exchange among public, private, and civil society stakeholders.Commenting on the participation, Chienie Tsai, Founder and Managing Partner of the Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN), stated that engagement with the UN Global Compact represented a shared institutional responsibility rather than an individual organizational milestone. She noted that sustainability was increasingly understood as a collective obligation embedded within global governance frameworks, and that participation in the UN Global Compact enabled organizations to contribute to a values-based international ecosystem grounded in accountability, inclusion, and long-term public interest.ESGIN indicated that its continued engagement with the UN Global Compact was guided by principles of transparency, international alignment, and collaboration. The organization aimed to support practical and scalable approaches to ethical leadership and sustainable development across regions.Global ESG Leadership Organization (ESGIN) currently connects a global network of over 6,000 members and 350+ international advisors, encompassing sustainability leaders from Fortune 500 corporations, United Nations delegates, and distinguished academic experts.As a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and a participating organization of the UN Global Compact (UNGC), ESGIN continues to expand its global footprint by fostering cross-sector collaboration, advancing actionable sustainability knowledge, and championing equity-driven, ethical leadership aligned with international standards and public-interest values.

