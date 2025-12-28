KFSHRC Uses Genomics to Clarify Diagnosis and Guide Treatment

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

ٍٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, genomic testing is increasingly used when conventional diagnostics fail to provide clear answers. Patients referred to the hospital often present with rare diseases, inherited conditions, or medically complex cases that require deeper molecular analysis to support clinical decision making.Whole genome sequencing is applied across several programs, particularly in pediatrics and inherited disorders. In some cases, testing confirms the genetic cause of disease after years of uncertainty. In others, it helps exclude suspected conditions and narrow diagnostic pathways. Genetic counseling is provided before and after testing to support clinical interpretation and patient decision making.Genomics is also used in preventive care. The hospital has reported the use of expanded genetic screening for couples with a family history of inherited disease or consanguinity, using whole genome sequencing to assess the risk of passing on serious genetic conditions.Beyond direct patient care, genomic tools support research and disease surveillance. Hospital researchers have used genome sequencing to identify and characterize previously unknown bacterial species during infection control investigations, including Stenotrophomonas riyadhensis, a novel bacterium identified through whole genome analysis. Such findings contribute to improved diagnostic accuracy and support clinical decision making in sensitive care environments.Through these applications, genomics functions as a clinical instrument rather than a standalone service, supporting diagnosis, prevention, and research within a single integrated care model.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

