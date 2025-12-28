Saudi Hospital Turns High Complexity Into Daily Practice

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, complexity is routine. Patients arrive with advanced cancers, end-stage organ failure, rare genetic disorders, and neurological conditions that require precise diagnosis and coordinated care. Many are referred after treatment options elsewhere have been exhausted.The hospital operates as a national referral center for high-acuity cases. Care is organized through specialized programs rather than general departments. Multidisciplinary teams review cases collectively. Treatment plans evolve as conditions change.Robotic surgery is used across multiple specialties, including transplantation, oncology, and neurosciences. In recent years, the hospital has reported performing the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, as well as the first fully robotic liver transplant globally. It has also conducted the first fully robotic liver transplant from a living donor using the left lobe. Regionally, the hospital has carried out procedures such as robotic abdominal lymph node dissection and robot-assisted implantation of intracranial electrodes to localize epileptic foci.Clinical care is supported by in-house research and advanced diagnostics. Genomic sequencing is used to support diagnosis and treatment planning, particularly for inherited diseases and complex oncology cases. Research findings are evaluated within the hospital before being incorporated into clinical practice.Patients are followed beyond surgery or intervention. Recovery, monitoring, and long-term management are part of the care model.The hospital’s focus is not volume. It is depth. Complex cases, advanced technology, and coordinated expertise shape daily operations.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

