Saudi Hospital Advancing Disability Care Through Genomics and Neurotechnology

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre outlined its approach to advancing care for people with disabilities through research that moves rapidly from the laboratory into clinical practice, with a focus on improving independence and long term quality of life.Disability related conditions remain a significant clinical challenge in Saudi Arabia, in part because certain rare genetic disorders occur at higher rates than global averages, making targeted research both a healthcare priority and a national responsibility.Genomic medicine sits at the center of that strategy. Researchers at the hospital have contributed to the identification of nearly 10 percent of all known disease causing genes worldwide, strengthening diagnosis and clinical decision making for rare and complex conditions.To meet growing demand, the hospital has doubled its genomic testing volume in two years and remains the only facility in Saudi Arabia offering whole genome sequencing for clinical diagnosis.The center is also advancing translational research in rehabilitation and neurotechnology, including implantable neural solutions designed to restore mobility and communication in patients with neurological conditions.In autism and neurodevelopmental disorders, the integration of multi omics technologies has increased diagnostic yield to 40 percent, supporting more precise and individualized care aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

