Quitman, GA (December 26, 2025) - The GBI is assisting the Quitman Police Department with a shooting investigation in Quitman, GA. One woman was injured and Raymond McCullar, age 35, of Valdosta, GA, was shot and killed.

On Thursday, December 25, 2025, Quitman Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 120 block of N. Culpepper Street in Quitman. The investigation shows that the shooting occurred when an argument broke out between two groups of people. Multiple people were involved in the shooting. The woman and McCullar were injured in the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals. The woman sustained non life-threatening injuries. McCullar was pronounced dead at the hospital.

McCullar’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This case is active and ongoing. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.