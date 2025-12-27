Influential Women Highlights the Work of Shreya Patel: Associate Client Manager at NielsenIQ

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Data, Strategy, and Storytelling to Drive Growth for Iconic Consumer BrandsSaddle Brook, New Jersey – Shreya Patel, an Associate Client Manager at NielsenIQ, is making waves in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry by leveraging data, strategy, and storytelling to empower leading brands such as Kellogg’s, Reckitt, and Mondelez. With over four years of experience in brand strategy, consumer insights, and client management, Shreya excels at transforming complex media data into actionable insights, ultimately optimizing campaigns and uncovering growth opportunities for her clients.In her role at NielsenIQ, Shreya manages multimillion-dollar client relationships, leading cross-functional teams comprised of marketers and data scientists. Together, they execute high-impact consumer insights and measurement programs aimed at driving measurable business outcomes. Her consultative, insight-driven approach has not only contributed to significant client investment growth but has also resulted in multiple high-value contract renewals.Currently, she is pursuing her Master of Science in Media Management at Fordham Gabelli School of Business, expected to graduate in 2026. She hopes to pursue a career in media where her experience with data strategy connects with audiences and content.Shreya attributes her professional success to the incredible mentors she has had throughout her career. Their guidance, support, and encouragement have shaped her growth, helping her navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and continuously develop her skills. Grateful for their influence, she now pays it forward by mentoring and supporting others on their own paths to success. Shreya also credits the best career advice she has received: to focus on doing something she is truly good at and passionate about. By aligning her work with her strengths and cultivating her skills, she has found both fulfillment and professional growth, recognizing that success naturally follows when passion meets talent.For young women entering her field, Shreya advises never to let anyone tell them they do not belong. She encourages them to leverage their unique purpose, contribute meaningfully to every team, and maintain self-belief while continually learning and growing. Shreya also emphasizes the importance of staying current with trends, technology, and best practices as a way to innovate and position oneself as a leader in today’s fast-evolving industry.Core to both her work and personal life are the values of authenticity, teamwork, and collaboration. By fostering genuine interactions, building strong partnerships, and working collectively toward shared goals, Shreya creates an environment where everyone can thrive and succeed.Outside of her professional endeavors, Shreya enjoys traveling and is a skilled makeup artist, blending her creativity with her expertise in data and strategy.With a strong foundation in data analysis and consumer insights, Shreya Patel is excited to explore opportunities where creativity, storytelling, and data intersect.Learn More about Shreya Patel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Shreya-Patel Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.