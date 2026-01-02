Amanda Morton Recognized by Influential Women for Leadership in Commercial Finance, Real Estate, and Corporate Law

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guiding Clients Through Complex Legal and Financial Matters with Expertise and ConfidenceIce Miller LLP proudly announces that Amanda Morton, a distinguished attorney with nearly two decades of experience in commercial finance, real estate, and corporate law, continues to be a cornerstone of the firm as a Partner. With her extensive legal background, Amanda has consistently demonstrated her ability to navigate complex transactions and provide invaluable guidance to clients across various sectors.Amanda concentrates her practice on a diverse array of legal services, particularly in complex real estate transactions, leasing arrangements, and finance transactions that involve real estate and asset-based assets. Her strategic thinking and practical approach have earned her a reputation for resolving intricate and novel issues, effectively structuring deals with precision and clarity.In addition to her focus on real estate and finance, Amanda possesses a robust background in corporate law. She excels in advising both for-profit and non-profit organizations on a range of matters, including intellectual property, contract negotiations, asset purchases, mergers, buy-sell transactions, international deals, compliance, and corporate transitions. Her broad experience allows her to provide comprehensive legal solutions that cater to her clients’ unique needs.Amanda holds a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, in Political Science with a certificate in Spanish Interpreting from Wake Forest University, alongside a Juris Doctor, Cum Laude, from Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law. Amanda is deeply involved in the commercial real estate community throughout the greater Tampa Bay area, contributing her insights and leadership to organizations such as CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Retail Alliance (TBRA), and Real Estate Investment Council (REIC).Recognized in The Best Lawyers in Americafor Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) for 2025-2026, Amanda credits her success to hard work, a commitment to lifelong learning, and the invaluable mentorship she has received and provided throughout her career. She emphasizes the importance of seeking diverse mentors for young women entering the legal field and encourages them to embrace continuous growth and adaptation.The values most important to Amanda—both professionally and personally—are balance, discipline, and curiosity. She actively engages in health and wellness initiatives and enjoys traveling, hiking, and running with her children. She also prioritizes health and wellness, and is passionate about supporting organizations that promote nutrition and overall well-being.Learn More about Amanda Morton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/amanda-morton or through her profile on Ice Miller LLP’s website, https://www.icemiller.com/amanda-c-morton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

