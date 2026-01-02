Victoria Friel Recognized by Influential Women as General Manager at Kirkland Event & Destination Services

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Excellence in Event Planning and Delivering Memorable ExperiencesVictoria Friel serves as the General Manager at Kirkland Event & Destination Services in West Palm Beach, Florida. With over 13 years of extensive experience in professional event planning and execution, she leads the company in delivering exceptional events that leave a lasting impression.Victoria’s exceptional career is marked by her specialization in designing and managing memorable events, overseeing transportation and tours, coordinating vendors, and ensuring seamless program logistics. Her meticulous attention to detail, adept budget management, and strong client relationship skills have consistently allowed her to deliver experiences that exceed expectations.Before stepping into the role of General Manager, Victoria served as the Sales & Operations Manager at Kirkland Event & Destination Services for nearly 13 years. In this capacity, she honed her skills in event strategy, client engagement, and team leadership. Additionally, her experience at Exceleron Designs in business development, customer retention, and marketing has further enriched her expertise. Victoria has also actively contributed to various community-focused projects, underscoring her commitment to excellence both professionally and socially.Above all, Victoria attributes her success to the guidance of her mentor, the comprehensive training she has received throughout her career, and the strong values instilled in her upbringing. These influences have shaped her approach to challenges, reinforced her work ethic, and provided a foundation for growth both personally and professionally. Her loving husband and daughter serve as daily sources of motivation, inspiring her to strive for excellence in all she does.The best career advice Victoria has received is to always strive to be a blessing to others. By approaching her work with kindness, support, and a willingness to help, she has strengthened relationships, guided her decision-making, and created meaningful impact throughout her career.For young women entering the industry, Victoria advises not to take client disagreements personally. “Differences of opinion are natural, and maintaining professionalism, confidence, and composure will help you navigate challenging situations, build trust, and ultimately succeed in your career.”Victoria also identifies a significant opportunity in her field – attracting talented individuals to essential roles within the industry. She recognizes the challenge of finding the right people with the necessary skills and dedication, making recruitment and talent development a top priority in her work.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Victoria is passionate about giving back and inspiring others. She has coached varsity girls’ basketball, managed projects for biotech and clinical programs, and actively mentors her team, demonstrating her commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders.Victoria places the highest value on honesty, integrity, and joy in both her professional and personal life. She strives to be truthful and transparent in her interactions, uphold strong moral principles in every decision, and approach life with a sense of positivity and fulfillment that inspires those around her.With a proven track record of success, dedication to client satisfaction, and commitment to continuous growth, Victoria Friel promises to make a meaningful impact in the events industry as she leads Kirkland Event & Destination Services into the future.Above all, Victoria is a proud wife and mother, and she treasures the moments she shares with her husband and daughter, who bring meaning and balance to her life.Learn More about Victoria Friel:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/victoria-friel Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

