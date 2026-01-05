Influential Women Spotlight: Loretta Blanck, Passionate Advocate for Seniors and Families in Las Vegas & Henderson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Meaningful Connections and Delivering Genuine Care at the Heart of Every Senior Care ExperienceLoretta Blanck, a dedicated professional in the senior care industry, is making significant strides in enhancing the quality of life for seniors and their families. As the Business Development and Family Liaison for Golden Heart Senior Care, Golden Brook Residential Care Home, Golden Years Concierge, and Golden Heart Hospice, Loretta’s unwavering commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care is evident in everything she does.In her multifaceted role, Loretta works tirelessly to connect families with the resources and support their loved ones need. She focuses on building relationships within the community, ensuring that every client and family receives personalized attention and exceptional service throughout their care journey.Loretta’s educational foundation from the University of Phoenix has equipped her with essential skills in learning and communication, which she combines with her deep-rooted passion for helping others. She strives to foster an environment of trust and collaboration so that families can navigate important decisions with confidence and peace of mind. Her empathetic approach and leadership have made her a trusted advocate for clients, as well as a respected partner among colleagues in the healthcare and senior services sectors.The drive behind Loretta’s career in senior and hospice care comes from deeply personal experiences. Having witnessed her father’s struggle with diabetes, leading to a double amputation, and her mother’s battle with a heart condition and dementia, Loretta understands the challenges that families face in caregiving. “Those experiences deeply moved me and inspired me to dedicate my career to helping other families navigate similar journeys with compassion and dignity,” she shares.Drawing guidance from mentors and family alike, Loretta credits her mentor, Cindy Jones, for first inspiring her to pursue a career in senior healthcare. Cindy instilled in her the values of compassion, integrity, and commitment to making a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Loretta also finds inspiration in her daughter, Chanelle Smith, an executive at MAC Cosmetics, who demonstrates that it’s never too late to pursue one’s goals—having welcomed her first child at 39—and serves as a trusted source of advice and perspective.For young women entering the healthcare industry, Loretta emphasizes that age or timing should never be a barrier to education or career growth. She encourages embracing lifelong learning, finding balance, and taking time for personal well-being, reminding aspiring professionals that hard work is vital, but self-care is equally important.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Loretta is known for her warm personality and strong sense of community. Whether she is coordinating outreach efforts, supporting families through transitions, or mentoring team members, Loretta brings honesty, empathy, and professionalism to every aspect of her work. She takes great pride in attending senior health fairs, answering questions, and providing reassurance to those who need it most, finding it deeply fulfilling to make a positive impact and build trust through genuine care.At home, Loretta feels most grounded and grateful, surrounded by family. Her husband Bob lovingly cooks dinner each evening, and her three grandsons and granddaughter bring constant joy to her life. Their two dogs join her on neighborhood walks, moments she cherishes as part of life’s simple pleasures. Loretta also values community and joy, whether she’s socializing with neighbors or spending meaningful time with friends, always embracing connection and nurturing lasting relationships.Loretta Blanck’s dedication to enhancing the quality of life for seniors in Las Vegas reflects not only her professional commitment but the values she lives by every day. Through compassion, integrity, and human connection, she continues to make a positive and lasting difference in the lives of those she serves.Learn More about Loretta Blanck:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/loretta-blanck Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

