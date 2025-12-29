TV Anime ‘Attack on Titan’ x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

World-renowned dark fantasy anime comes to Awaji Island, Japan for limited-time collaboration event set to launch Spring 2026

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Njigennomori Inc. will host a limited-time collaboration event with the globally popular TV anime "Attack on Titan" at anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, to be launched in Spring 2026. The event offers an immersive experience, bringing the anime world of Attack on Titan to life through two interactive attractions – a daytime and nighttime experience – as well as themed food and exclusive merch, allowing fans to fully explore the universe of the popular series.



Night Attraction: Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

The immersive night-time anime attraction guides visitors through a 1.2 kilometer stretch of forest, throughout which the world of anime Attack on Titan is brought to life through projection mapping, sound effects, and other immersive technologies. Visitors take on the mission to reclaim freedom from the Titans with Eren Yeager and other characters. At the end of the journey, participants will receive an exclusive, original novelty item as a reward for completing the experience.

Daytime Attraction & Other Features

A separate daytime anime attraction is also planned, with details to be released gradually, offering additional ways for visitors to experience the anime world of Attack on Titan within the natural surroundings of Nijigen no Mori. Also on offer will be themed merchandise and menu items inspired by fan-favorite characters such as Eren Yeager, Levi, and others.

More details are to be announced in the lead-up to the event launch. The limited-time collaboration invites fans of the Attack on Titan anime and popular Japanese culture to experience one of the world’s most famous dark fantasy series in an immersive and interactive setting.

■ Overview: TV Anime "Attack on Titan" x Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

Event Title:

TV Anime "Attack on Titan" × Nijigen no Mori Collaboration Event

Duration:

Runs for a limited time from Spring 2026

Location:

Nijigen no Mori, Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content:

Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-

Participants experience the world of Attack on Titan by walking through a night forest, receiving an original novelty item upon completing the mission.

Details regarding an additional daytime attraction and original food/merchandise offerings are to be announced at a later date.

*Opening hours and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

*Details above are subject to change.

Contact:

Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

■ Overview: "Nijigen no Mori", within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has been collaborating with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture to undertake various initiatives aimed at attracting people and jobs to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Official website:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/?utm_campaign=pr

©HK/AOTF

