‘Shinobi-Zato’ Announces Special Character Birthday Celebration

▲Get your own Shinobi-Zato exclusive birthday sticker!

Introducing the characters who will celebrate their birthday this January! Aim to collect them all!

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" will hold a Shinobi-Zato limited event, the "Shinobi-Zato Character Birthday Event," starting on January 1st, 2026.

At this event, an original birthday sticker featuring a newly drawn, Shinobi-Zato-exclusive illustration will be given away every month. In January, the characters celebrating their birthday are "Maito Guy", “Gara” and” Minato Namikaze”!

During the distribution period for each character's birthday sticker, you will receive the limited-edition birthday sticker by telling the staff, "I came to celebrate (character's name)’s birthday."

Furthermore, if you have the "Shinobi-Zato Annual Passport" (currently on sale and very popular), you can get all the birthday stickers of the characters throughout the entire year!

Get the super-exclusive birthday sticker that can only be obtained at Shinobi-Zato and celebrate the character's birthday!

■Overview of the event

・Distribution Period:

Thursday, January 1, 2026 - Saturday, January 31, 2026

*Available while supplies last.

*These items feature illustrations previously created for Shinobi Village.

・Hours:

10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last admission at 8:00 PM)

・Admission Fee:

Adults (12 years and older): ¥3,300 and up; Children (ages 5-6th grade): ¥1,800 and up

*All prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter.

*Children under 5 are free.

Contents:

Original birthday stickers featuring illustrations previously created for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" will be available. During the event, you can get a birthday sticker by telling the staff, "I'm here to celebrate 'Character Name's' birthday."

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

■"Shinobi-zato Annual Pass"

Awajishima Park Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" is selling the "Shinobi-zato Annual Pass", which allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase.

This passport is a special admission pass for "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato" that allows unlimited admission to the attraction for one year from the date of purchase. There are three types of passports available to choose from depending on how you want to play. The "Genin Passport" allows you to enjoy the standard attractions "Heaven Scroll Mission" and "Earth Scroll Mission", while the "Chunin Passport" includes one additional mission and the "Hidden Leaf Vllage Headband" and the standard attractions. In addition to the contents of the "Chunin Passport", the "Jonin Passport" allows you to choose between the premium goods "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack"!

① Genin Passport

Regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll"

Adults: 10,000 yen (tax included), Children: 5,500 yen (tax included)

② Chunin Passport

Choose from black, blue, or red hidden leaf village headband, the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll," and one special mission.

Adults: 15,500 yen (tax included), Children: 11,000 yen (tax included)

③ "Jounin Passport"

You can choose one of the following colors from black, blue, or red hidden leaf village headband, the regular attractions "Heaven Scroll" and "Earth Scroll", one special mission, and you can choose either "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag" or the "Gaara’s Gourd-Style Backpack".

Adults: 22,000 yen (tax included), Children: 17,500 yen (tax included)

*This passport is valid for one year from the date of your planned visit.

*Adults are 12 years old and over (junior high school students and above), and children are 5 to 11 years old (elementary school students and below).

*There are blackout dates for the Genin passport. Please check the purchase page before visiting.

*The "Hidden Leaf Village Headband", "Naruto’s Sage Mode Scroll Bag", and "Gaara's Gourd-Style Backpack" that come with the "Chunin Passport" and "Jonin Passport" are each limited to one per person.

Benefits:

- One free topping at Ramen Ichiraku inside the attraction

- Those who renew their annual passport can purchase a passport with a 1,000-yen discount.

Notes:

- The contents and quantity of novelty items given out may change depending on the time of year.

- If any extremely malicious behavior is confirmed during your visit, your admission rights may be revoked even during that period.

Ticket purchase:

https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/xtpa2r6Tnv/

URL:

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.