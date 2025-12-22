Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Launches Spring Festival Limited Premium Lucky Bags

Premium Lucky Bags KONOHA PREMIUM BAG “AKATSUKI” PREMIUM BAG “SPECIAL RAMEN SOUVENIR SET”

“See What’s Inside!” Campaign Available for a Limited Time, February 15-23

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”, an attraction in the anime park “Nijigen no Mori” located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, will launch a “Spring Festival Limited Premium Lucky Bag” available exclusively for sale during the Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) period from Sunday, February 15, 2026, to Monday, February 23, 2026. These special lucky bags allow guests to see the contents before purchase, offering a fun and transparent shopping experience.

Guests can choose from three types of lucky bags: the “KONOHA Premium Bag”, “AKATSUKI Premium Bag”, and the “Special Ramen Souvenir Set.” Each package includes a selection of origina Shinobi-Zato-exclusive merchandise and is offered at a special discounted price compared to regular purchases.

Available only during the Spring Festival period, these limited-edition lucky bags are exclusive to Shinobi-Zato and make idea souvenirs for family and friends.

■Overview of “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” “See What's Inside!” Spring Festival Limited Premium Lucky Bag

Sales Period:

February 15 (Sun) - February 23 (Mon), 2026

Location:

“NARUTO & BORUTO Konoha Store”

Price:

・ “KONOHA PREMIUM BAG” / ¥8,999 (tax included)

Contents:

Icha Icha Series Face Towel, Chibi Plush Kurama, Ichiraku Ramen Set, Headband (Cloth), Eye Mask

The color of the headband (cloth) in the “KONOHA PREMIUM BAG” is random and cannot be selected.

・“AKATSUKI” PREMIUM BAG / ¥8,999 (tax included)

Contents:

Eco Bag “Akatsuki”, Mug “Akatsuki”, “Akatsuki” 2-Print Cookies, Headband (Cloth), Pouch “Akatsuki”

The mark on the headband (cloth) included in the “AKATSUKI PREMIUM BAG” is random and cannot be selected.

・“SPECIAL RAMEN SOUVENIR SET” / ¥8,999 (tax included)

Contents:

Ichiraku Bowl & Ladle Set, Cutlery Set, Ichiraku Teacup, Ichiraku Ramen Set

URL：

https://www.nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.