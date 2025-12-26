Eaton and Palisades Fire litigation strained courts in 2025

(Subscription required) Eaton and Palisades wildfire lawsuits involve tens of thousands of plaintiffs, novel immunity defenses, utility liability disputes, and unprecedented strain on California courts and coordinated litigation systems.

