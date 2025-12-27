DIR EN GREY Announces Partnership with U.S.-Based AI Technology Company 'Cifer Studio'

DIR EN GREY - CIFER STUDIO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIR EN GREY, one of Japan's leading rock bands, has announced a partnership with "Cifer Studio," a U.S.-based AI technology company.

Cifer Studio is a technology company specializing in artist-driven AI systems. The company develops infrastructure aimed at protecting creators' copyrights, intellectual property, and the integrity of their creative work.

Through its global research on artists, Cifer Studio recognized DIR EN GREY’s consistent sense of style and their uncompromising stance on artistic autonomy. Both parties share a common value of creative independence, which led to the formation of this partnership.

"Not a Replacement for Creativity, But an Expansion of Vision"

This partnership will involve the analysis and utilization of DIR EN GREY's music and visual materials using advanced AI technology to explore new forms of creative expression. Notably, this initiative is positioned not as a "replacement for human creativity" but as a tool to protect and expand the artist’s unique vision.

Regarding the collaboration, DIR EN GREY member Kaoru has commented as follows:

“The concept of AI DIR EN GREY vs. DIR EN GREY is intellectually thought-provoking."

In addition, Miranda Valerin, Founder and CEO of Cifer Studio, stated:

“I want to break the history where technological advancements have often come at the expense of privacy and authorship rights. It is an honor to walk alongside artists like DIR EN GREY, who continue to pursue artistic truth.”

Tools Set for Release in 2026

The project will proceed with joint research and development in phases. The first set of artist-facing systems and tools reflecting the results of this collaboration is expected to be released in 2026.

DIR EN GREY has always presented cutting-edge expressions in the music scene. This new initiative, which seeks to build a new relationship with technology, is likely to have a significant impact on how AI will be utilized in the music industry in the future.

Supplementary Media Information

Cifer Studio: A U.S.-based tech company that builds AI infrastructure focused on protecting artists' rights. The company challenges the traditional model of "unauthorized learning by AI" and advocates for a technology model where creators retain sovereignty.

DIR EN GREY: Formed in 1997, DIR EN GREY is a rock band known for its unique world created through visuals, gaining fervent support not only in Japan but internationally. Their constant drive to break existing boundaries and evolve has influenced many artists both domestically and abroad.

